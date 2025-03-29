Eoptolink Launches Its Gen2 1.6T OSFP And OSFP-RHS Transceiver Family At OFC 2025

SAN FRANCISCO, March 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eoptolink Technology Inc., Ltd. (SZSE: 300502), a leading innovator and provider of advanced optical transceiver solutions, will be demonstrating its second generation of fully retimed 1.6T OSFP transceivers operating during OFC 2025.

The second generation of fully retimed 1.6T OSFP and OSFP-RHS transceivers use a 3nm DSP and support enhanced monitoring capabilities for 1.6T and per 200G channel basis. Offering modules based on 3nm DSP will reduce the overall module power consumption by around 20%. Enhanced VDM functionality will enable the reporting of pre and post FEC bit error rates as well as symbol error distributions.

The second generation 1.6T OSFP offering includes:



EOLO-13T-5H-xDxx, 2DR4 OSFP with 2 MPO-12 connectors EOLO-16T-02-xxx, 2FR4 OSFP with 2 duplex LC connectors

Both Silicon Photonics and EML variants are available for the above types.

"3nm DSPs will accelerate the adoption of 1.6T transceivers", explains Sean Davies, VP Sales, Eoptolink Technology Inc., Ltd. "More and more 200G SerDes based Ethernet platforms are becoming available thus expanding the addressable market. The reduced power consumption and enabling of advanced monitoring features are welcomed by Ethernet equipment vendors and hyperscalers. We are very pleased to be able to offer OSFP and OSFP-RHS variants."

We will be showing live demonstrations of a 1.6T, 800G, LPO, LRO and MCF optical transceiver solutions, at the Eoptolink booth #2943 at OFC 2025, San Francisco, CA. You are welcome to come and visit us.

About Eoptolink

Eoptolink Technology Inc., Ltd. (SZSE: 300502) is a leading innovator and provider of advanced optical transceiver solutions for data center, enterprise and telecom networks. Eoptolink is dedicated to research, develop, manufacture and markets a diverse portfolio of high-performance optical transceivers for AI/ML Cluster, Cloud Data Center, 4G/5G wireless, Transport & Datacom and FTTX applications all over the world.

