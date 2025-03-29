Elon Musk Sells X To His AI Startup Xai. What Does $33 Billion Merger Mean?

MENAFN - Live Mint) Tech billionaire Elon Musk said on March 28 that he has sold social media site X to his own Artificial Intelligence (AI) company xAI in a $33 billion all-stock deal.

"xAI and X's futures are intertwined. Today, we officially take the step to combine the data, models, compute, distribution and talent," Musk said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

xAI will pay $45 billion for X, slightly more than Musk paid for it in 2022, but the new deal includes $12 billion of debt .

| Elon Musk to step down from DOGE after $1 trillion deficit reduction

Musk said that the move will "unlock immense potential by blending xAI's advanced AI capability and expertise with X's massive reach.” He said the deal values xAI at $80 billion and X at $33 billion.“Since its founding two years ago, xAI has rapidly become one of the leading AI labs in the world, building models and data centers at unprecedented speed and scale,” he said.

Musk, who also serves as CEO SpaceX and is an advisor to President Donald Trump, bought X, then known as Twitter, for $44 billion in 2022. He ushered in a slew of changes prompting some major advertisers to flee. He laid off 80 per cent of the company's staff changed policies on hate speech, misinformation and user verification apart from renaming it X.

xAI and X's futures are intertwined. This combination will unlock immense potential by blending xAI's advanced AI capability and expertise with X's massive reach.

“This combination will unlock immense potential by blending xAI's advanced AI capability and expertise with X's massive reach,” Musk wrote on X.“The combined company will deliver smarter, more meaningful experiences to billions of people while staying true to our core mission of seeking truth and advancing knowledge,” Musk said.

What changes for X users?

The acquisition announcement means that X - the influential social media platform that Musk purchased in 2022 under its former name, Twitter - will now be placed under the umbrella of Musk's AI startup, xAI, which he founded in 2023 to compete with OpenAI.