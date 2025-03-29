403
Adyen Giving surpasses $25M milestone thanks to donations from millions of shoppers around the world
(MENAFN- Tales & Heads) Adyen, the financial technology platform of choice for leading companies, today announced that its Giving platform has surpassed more than $25 million in donations. Since its launch in 2020, shoppers globally have contributed via their favourite brands through 35 million individual micro-transactions. To mark this important milestone, Adyen is matching all donations made through Giving through 2025.
From complexity to scalable opportunities
Before Giving launched in 2020, brands struggled with fragmented donation solutions, requiring separate contracts for each charity and facing complex integration challenges. Adyen’s Giving product solved this by keeping donations separate from the merchant’s money flow and by streamlining integration. Plus, through Adyen’s 1% fund, all related fees are covered, ensuring that the full donation amount goes directly to the supported causes.
“We turned checkout into a purpose-driven touchpoint,” explains Dominique Simons, Adyen’s Head of Impact. “By embedding donations directly into our payment infrastructure, we remove operational barriers so brands can focus on driving impact, while giving their customers a simple way to support the causes they care about.”
The solution now serves 150+ brands across 30 markets including Guess, Patagonia, Funko and L’Occitane, channeling funds to causes that support the UN Sustainable Development Goals through their nonprofit partner(s) of choice.
Adyen Giving’s global reach expanded further in March 2025 with its launch in the UAE, making the donation process seamless and eliminating complexities for businesses in the region. The feature is now available at selected stores across the UAE, including Shake Shack under Alshaya Group and GO Sport under Al Mana Fashion Group Sports Division. In addition, customers paying directly on CAFU’s payment terminals will have the option to donate, with the feature soon expanding to CAFU’s app for all users.
Partnerships driving change
The platform uniquely allows brands to align donations with their customers’ values year-round while also having the flexibility to activate rapid fundraising within 24 hours of disasters; connecting with new causes at checkout or adding an additional layer of support to an existing brand-nonprofit partnership.
Funds raised through the Giving platform have contributed to providing clean water, education, and healthcare to children in need; aid to those suffering from both man-made and natural disasters; cancer awareness and environmental programs among many other causes supported by hundreds of non-profits including UNICEF, UNHCR, WWF, Make-A-Wish and more.
Doubling the impact
Matching has been used strategically since Giving launched to amplify the impact at checkout, and has been particularly successful in moments of emergency. Many brands have launched a Giving program tied to an urgent campaign and have successfully expanded their programs.
The impact realized by donation matching is significant, and to celebrate the $25M milestone, Adyen will match all donations made through Giving for every merchant throughout 2025. This commitment is both to encourage more brands to adopt the product and to reward Adyen’s early adopter customers that have helped to co-create the product so far.
“At Adyen, we believe payments can be a force for good. With Adyen Giving, we’ve made it easier for businesses and their customers to support causes they care about, seamlessly and at scale. Surpassing $25 million in donations is a testament to the power of collective action at checkout, and by matching all contributions through 2025, we hope to inspire even greater impact.” Daumantas Grigaravicius, Head of Middle East at Adyen.
Looking ahead
Adyen remains committed to expanding the reach of Giving by advocating for more businesses to integrate donations at checkout, both in-store and digitally. Adyen’s Impact team indicated its goal for 2030 is to process more than $108 million in donations.
“When we looked at where we could drive the most impact in 2020, we knew we could do more than cut a check,” notes Adyen co-CEO, Pieter van der Does. “We had the ability to crack donations at checkout the same way we had payments: to change the industry the way we changed the payments industry. We had people who were willing, partners that were inspired and customers that could make the difference. Fast forward to now, it feels like we’re still just at the beginning of our journey. The road to $108M starts today.”
