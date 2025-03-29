Russia Confirms 'Arrangements Being Made' For Vladimir Putin To Visit India All You Need To Know

MENAFN - Live Mint) Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to visit India, according to Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. TASS reported that the Russian Foreign Minister confirmed on Thursday that“arrangements are currently being made” for Putin to visit Delhi.

In 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Putin twice. The first meeting took place in July during the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit in Moscow. The second occurred from October 22 to 23, when Modi attended the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan and met Putin on the sidelines of the event.

Lavrov confirmed the developments during a video address to the conference titled“Russia and India: Toward a New Bilateral Agenda”, hosted by the Russian International Affairs Council (RIAC).

On Wednesday, Sergey Lavrov said Russia is actively strengthening ties with major global powers, including India , with whom Moscow shares a“privileged strategic partnership”.

“We enjoy a particularly privileged strategic partnership with India,” Lavrov was quoted as saying by Russian state media TASS.

Lavrov reiterated Russia's commitment to deepening cooperation with its allies across various multilateral platforms, including the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), and the Eurasian Economic Union.

President Putin will visit India in 2025 following an invitation from PM Modi .

The meeting is expected to focus on various critical issues, including trade, energy cooperation, defence agreements, and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Additionally, discussions may revolve around the settlement of trade in national currencies and the release of Indian nationals from the Russian army.

Putin's India visit will also highlight India's strategic autonomy in maintaining relations with both Russia and Ukraine despite the geopolitical tensions surrounding the conflict.