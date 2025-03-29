Localization Not To Restrict Cross-Border Data Flow: IT Secretary

MENAFN - Live Mint) New Delhi: Even as Big Tech continues to oppose India's data localization rules, the Union government is pushing companies to have adequate data storage infrastructure in the country to ensure a“resilient internet”-one that can withstand global disruptions and maintain reliable connectivity.

The government's push for adequate data storage facilities within the country is crucial for critical sectors to operate, S. Krishnan, secretary at the Union ministry of electronics and information technology (Meity), said at a gathering in Delhi on Friday.

“We are not saying there won't be free flow of data. We have nothing against free flow of data,” Krishnan said, adding that the data storage capacity is needed to handle the growing amount of data, especially with the rise of artificial intelligence and AI computing.

In India's draft Digital Personal Data Protection rules , consultation for which was wrapped up on 5 March, a clause dictates that significant data fiduciaries will need to comply with localization mandates for“specific” personal data. These mandates will be determined based on recommendations from a data protection committee, and will be approved by the Central government.

During the consultation on the draft DPDP rules, Big Tech companies such as Meta Platforms and Google's India arms expressed concerns over a government-appointed committee overseeing cross-border data transfers.

“The committee-based approach is not in line with the DPDP Act. The same does not mention such a body. Introduction of a certain committee introduces unnecessary bureaucracy and regulatory overreach,” an executive at a Big Tech firm said, requesting anonymity.