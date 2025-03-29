403
Renowned Screenplay Writer Durgesh Singh Conducts Powerful Workshop At AAFT School Of Cinema
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India – The AAFT School of Cinema at Marwah Studios, Film City Noida, hosted an inspiring and interactive workshop conducted by renowned screenplay writer Durgesh Singh. The workshop aimed at empowering aspiring filmmakers and writers with essential storytelling techniques, screenplay structuring, and the art of crafting impactful narratives for cinema.
Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of AAFT, said emphasizing the importance of screenplay writing as the backbone of filmmaking. He remarked:“A well-written screenplay is the soul of a great film. It defines the journey, emotions, and impact of storytelling in cinema. We are delighted to have an industry expert like Durgesh Singh share his vast knowledge and experience with our students.”
The workshop covered a wide range of topics, including: The fundamentals of screenplay writing, Developing compelling characters and dialogues, The significance of screenplay structure and scene transitions Techniques for engaging storytelling in film and OTT platforms
Screenplay writer Durgesh Singh, while addressing the students, shared his insights into the evolving landscape of screenwriting. He stated:“Storytelling is an ever-evolving art, and screenplay writing is at the heart of it. I am thrilled to engage with young creative minds at AAFT, helping them hone their skills and transform their ideas into powerful cinematic scripts.”
The workshop witnessed enthusiastic participation from students of AAFT, who actively engaged in interactive discussions, screenplay writing exercises, and feedback sessions.
AAFT continues its legacy of providing world-class industry exposure by bringing celebrated professionals from the film, media, and entertainment industry to mentor its students, bridging the gap between academics and real-world industry demands.
