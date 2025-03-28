403
Gol’S R$5.1 Billion Loss Signals Tough Road Ahead For Brazil’S Airline
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (GOLL4) shocks investors with a R$ 5.1 billion ($895 million) net loss in Q4 2024, reports the company's latest earnings.
This figure multiplies the R$ 1.098 billion ($193 million) loss from Q4 2023 by 4.7 times. Rising financial expenses and operational costs drive this plunge, exposing the airline's struggle amid Brazil's economic turbulence.
The carrier faces a brutal reality after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the U.S. in January 2024. Currency depreciation hammers Gol , with the Brazilian real averaging R$ 5.80–6.00 against the dollar.
This inflates its R$ 34.7 billion ($6.09 billion) gross debt, up 73% from last year, fueled by a R$ 5.5 billion ($965 million) DIP Loan. Yet, Gol grows its revenue by 9.5%, hitting R$ 5.519 billion ($968 million) in Q4 2024.
Recurrent EBITDA rises 17.2% to R$ 1.89 billion ($332 million), showing operational strength. The company boosts capacity by 6.8%, reaching R$ 11.5 billion ($2.02 billion) in available seat kilometers, reflecting steady demand.
Gol's Financial Strain
Financial strain overshadows these gains, as Gol's debt-to-EBITDA ratio climbs to 6.1 times. Cash reserves stand at R$ 2.5 billion ($439 million), while total liquidity, including receivables, reaches R$ 5.6 billion ($982 million).
Still, the R$ 22.6 billion ($3.96 billion) in loans and R$ 12.1 billion ($2.12 billion) in lease liabilities loom large. Brazil's aviation market tests Gol's resilience, with rivals like Azul and LATAM vying for dominance.
Inflation nears 5%, and interest rates hover at 10.5%, squeezing margins. Fuel costs, consuming 35–40% of expenses, rise alongside global oil prices, adding pressure to the airline's recovery.
Gol eyes a turnaround, projecting R$ 22.1–22.7 billion ($3.88–3.98 billion) in 2025 revenue. It forecasts EBITDA between R$ 5.7–5.9 billion ($1–1.04 billion), assuming a R$ 6.04 dollar rate.
The airline pushes fleet optimization with 141 Boeing 737s and leans on its Smiles loyalty program for extra income. The Chapter 11 process remains critical, aiming to slash R$ 20 billion ($3.51 billion) in debt.
A $1.5 billion capital injection and $2 billion debt refinancing plan emerge as lifelines. However, success hinges on stabilizing costs and sustaining passenger growth in a volatile market.
Gol's story unfolds as a high-stakes gamble for survival and relevance. Investors watch closely as the airline balances operational wins against a crushing debt load. The coming months will reveal if Gol can soar again or remain grounded by its financial burdens.
