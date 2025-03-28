Epiccyber Announces Partnership With TD SYNNEX To Provide Zscaler Deployment And Value Services

MILL VALLEY, Calif., March 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EpicCyber, a leader in Zscaler deployment and operational services, announces its partnership with TD SYNNEX to deliver enterprise-grade Zscaler solutions and services to its network of Value-Add Resellers. This strategic partnership will enable TD SYNNEX partners to offer comprehensive cybersecurity implementations using known best practices with consistent, repeatable success.

"EpicCyber has transformed enterprise-level cybersecurity into a simple, affordable delivery SKU for VARs and integrators," stated David Gottesman, CEO and President of EpicCyber. "Success in cybersecurity is only achieved with best practices and full adoption. That always needs to be the focus and end goal of any Zscaler deployment."

Industry Validation

"Zscaler developed this service delivery program with EpicCyber to service our small business customers," confirms Bill Oehlrich, Senior Director, Global MSSP GTM & Strategy at Zscaler. "Their track record of success and innovative approach to deployment makes them an ideal partner for TD SYNNEX's partner network."

Proven Excellence

"TD SYNNEX is committed to uniting technology solutions that deliver business outcomes today and unlock growth for the future," said Joe Pittillo, Senior Vice President, Services at TD SYNNEX. "With EpicCyber added as a service provider, we're able to enrich the breadth and depth of our cybersecurity services offerings in a critically important sector for our partners."

Key Partnership Benefits



EpicCyber have delivered over 400,000 seats of Zscaler successfully deployed

A track record of more than 200 referenceable Zscaler customers

Offering the implementation of Zscaler Advanced SKUs at no additional charge Customized deployment templates and best practices

Value for TD SYNNEX Partners

This partnership addresses a critical market need by providing TD SYNNEX's network with:



Enterprise-grade deployment capabilities

Accelerated time-to-value for end customers

Comprehensive deployment and optional managed services

Direct escalation channels and dedicated support Proven methodology delivering 100% success rate

About EpicCyber

Since 2014, EpicCyber has been a trusted Zscaler partner, achieving Services Certification in 2018 and Managed Services Certification in 2022. The company specializes in transforming complex enterprise security solutions into accessible, efficient implementations for small and mid-market businesses.

SOURCE EpicCyber, Inc.

