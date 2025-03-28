Sumitomo Forestry To Consolidate Brightland Homes Under DRB Group

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sumitomo Forestry America, Inc. bolsters The DRB Group (The Development & Residential Building Group) by announcing their decision to reorganize and consolidate two homebuilding companies into one. As of April 1, Dallas based Brightland Homes will consolidate under the DRB Group.

Sumitomo Forestry America, Inc. has ownership in five US homebuilders. The decision to reorganize Brightland Homes under DRB Group is pivotal, changing the industry landscape. This strategic move will reshape DRB Group's east coast footprint into one of a national scale, expanding their reach into Texas, Arizona, Colorado, Tennessee and adding Jacksonville to their existing Florida operations.

This merger expands DRB Group's footprint to:



19 Divisional Operations in 14 States

1,500 Employees Nearly 9,000 Expected Settlements in 2025

Under CEO, Ronny Salameh, the DRB Group team has continued to expand market share, currently building in 10 states along the east coast. In March of 2024, DRB Group acquired Tampa based builder, Biscayne Homes furthering their Florida footprint. With prior acquisitions of three other builders, the company's seasoned executive team has demonstrated their strong capabilities in successfully integrating new operations and ensuring a positive financial outcome.

"Sumitomo Forestry's decision to consolidate Brightland Homes into DRB Group is not one we take lightly, and we are honored by the confidence they have placed in us," said Ronny Salameh, CEO of DRB Group. He continued by stating, "This merger will make way for tremendous opportunities for our combined teams now and our combined company in the future. It reinforces the strength of our relationship with Sumitomo Forestry America, and we will build upon this foundation to drive sustained growth in the years ahead."

President of Sumitomo Forestry America, Inc., Atsushi Iwasaki shared, "DRB Group led by Ronny Salameh continues to showcase impressive operational execution while growing their market share. We feel confident that the decision to merge the two companies will generate many synergies and exciting new growth for both sides."

About The Development & Residential Building Group

For over 35 years, The Development & Residential Building Group (DRB Group) has set the standard for excellence in homebuilding. As an industry leader, we bring innovation, quality, and craftsmanship to every home we build.

With two premier homebuilding brands- DRB Homes and DRB Elevate 55+ -we offer an impressive selection of thoughtfully designed floor plans, delivering award-winning homes that cater to every lifestyle.

Beyond homebuilding, DRB Group provides comprehensive real estate solutions. Keystone Title, our in-house title company, ensures seamless transactions, while DRB Group Development is the trusted choice for development work, fee build and build-for-rent investors, driving exceptional value and results.

Explore our communities at DRBHomes or for investors, discover the DRB Group difference at DRBGroup .

Media Contact:

Char Kurihara

Corporate Marketing

[email protected]

301.696.0200 x 5512

