Ambow Education Announces Second Half And Full-Year 2024 Financial Results
| AMBOW EDUCATION HOLDING LTD.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)
| As of
December 31,
| As of
December 31,
|2023
|2024
|As Revised
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|274
|$
|1,123
|Restricted cash
|9,781
|7,318
|Accounts receivable, net
|2,280
|2,541
|Prepaid and other current assets
|178
|659
|Total current assets
|12,513
|11,641
|Non-current assets:
|Property and equipment, net
|6
|1,200
|Intangible assets, net
|522
|512
|Operating lease right-of-use asset
|4,896
|2,722
|Other non-current assets, net
|2,629
|1,296
|Total non-current assets
|8,053
|5,730
|Total assets
|$
|20,566
|$
|17,371
|LIABILITIES
|Current liabilities:
|Short-term borrowings
|3,939
|2,700
|Accounts payable
|1,386
|749
|Accrued and other liabilities
|1,468
|1,029
|Income taxes payable, current
|510
|12
|Operating lease liability, current
|2,486
|2,357
|Total current liabilities
|9,789
|6,847
|Non-current liabilities:
|Operating lease liability, non-current
|4,349
|3,787
|Total non-current liabilities
|4,349
|3,787
|Total liabilities
|$
|14,138
|$
|10,634
|EQUITY
|Preferred shares
|(US$ 0.003 par value; 1,666,667 shares authorized, nil issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and 2024)
|-
|-
|Class A Ordinary shares
|(US$ 0.003 par value; 66,666,667 and 66,666,667 shares authorized; 52,419,109 and 52,419,109 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and 2024, respectively)
|146
|146
|Class C Ordinary shares
|(US$ 0.003 par value; 8,333,333 and 8,333,333 shares authorized; 4,708,415 and 4,708,415 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and 2024, respectively)
|13
|13
|Additional paid-in capital
|517,031
|517,031
|Accumulated deficit
|(510,634
|)
|(510,325
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|(128
|)
|(128
|)
|Total equity
|6,428
|6,737
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|20,566
|$
|17,371
| AMBOW EDUCATION HOLDING LTD.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME
(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)
| For the three months ended
September 30,
| For the three months ended
December 31,
|2023
|2024
|2023
|2024
|NET REVENUES
|Educational program and services
|$
|671
|$
|1,168
|$
|2,395
|$
|1,527
|HybriU licensing
|-
|-
|-
|1,924
|Total net revenues
|671
|1,168
|2,395
|3,451
|COST OF REVENUES
|Educational program and services
|(1,400
|)
|(1,004
|)
|(1,187
|)
|(1,193
|)
|GROSS (LOSS) PROFIT
|(729
|)
|164
|1,208
|2,258
|Operating expenses:
|Selling and marketing
|(330
|)
|(236
|)
|(296
|)
|(227
|)
|General and administrative
|(903
|)
|(1,004
|)
|(912
|)
|(974
|)
|Research and development
|(242
|)
|(144
|)
|(242
|)
|(144
|)
|Total operating expenses
|(1,475
|)
|(1,384
|)
|(1,450
|)
|(1,345
|)
|OPERATING LOSS (INCOME)
|(2,204
|)
|(1,220
|)
|(242
|)
|913
|OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES)
|Interest (expenses) income
|(39
|)
|(114
|)
|15
|(15
|)
|Foreign exchange gain (loss), net
|21
|-
|(12
|)
|-
|Other (expenses) income, net
|(12
|)
|146
|94
|49
|Gain on disposal of assets
|-
|-
|1,400
|-
|Total other (expenses) income
|(30
|)
|32
|1,497
|34
|(LOSS) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX AND NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST
|(2,234
|)
|(1,188
|)
|1,255
|947
|Income tax (expenses) benefit
|(1
|)
|-
|-
|334
|NET (LOSS) INCOME
|$
|(2,235
|)
|$
|(1,188
|)
|$
|1,255
|$
|1,281
|Less: Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interests
|-
|-
|-
|-
|NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS
|(2,235
|)
|(1,188
|)
|1,255
|1,281
|OTHER COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME, NET OF TAX
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME
|(2,235
|)
|(1,188
|)
|1,255
|1,281
|Net (loss) income per share – basic and diluted
|$
|(0.04
|)
|$
|(0.02
|)
|$
|0.02
|$
|0.02
|Net (loss) income per ADS – basic and diluted
|$
|(0.78
|)
|$
|(0.42
|)
|$
|0.44
|$
|0.45
|Weighted average shares used in calculating basic and diluted net (loss) income per share
|57,127,524
|57,127,524
|52,127,524
|57,127,524
| AMBOW EDUCATION HOLDING LTD.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)
|For the years ended December 31,
|2023
|2024
|NET REVENUES
|Educational program and services
|$
|9,163
|$
|7,468
|HybriU licensing
|-
|1,924
|Total net revenues
|$
|9,163
|9,392
|COST OF REVENUES
|Educational program and services
|(6,669
|)
|(4,405
|)
|GROSS PROFIT
|2,494
|4,987
|Operating expenses:
|Selling and marketing
|(1,051
|)
|(1,013
|)
|General and administrative
|(5,264
|)
|(4,258
|)
|Research and development
|(484
|)
|(438
|)
|Total operating expenses
|(6,799
|)
|(5,709
|)
|OPERATING LOSS
|(4,305
|)
|(722
|)
|OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES)
|Interest expenses
|(57
|)
|(63
|)
|Other (expenses) income, net
|(199
|)
|255
|Gain on disposal of assets
|1,400
|-
|Total other income
|1,144
|192
|LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAX AND NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST
|(3,161
|)
|(530
|)
|Income tax (expenses) benefit
|(14
|)
|839
|NET (LOSS) INCOME
|$
|(3,175
|)
|$
|309
|Less: Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interests
|-
|-
|NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS
|(3,175
|)
|309
|OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS, NET OF TAX
|-
|-
|TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
|(3,175
|)
|309
|Net (loss) income per share – basic and diluted
|$
|(0.06
|)
|$
|0.0054
|Net (loss) income per ADS – basic and diluted
|$
|(1.20
|)
|$
|0.1080
|Weighted average shares used in calculating basic and diluted net (loss) income per share
|56,333,003
|57,127,524
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
