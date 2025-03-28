Ambow Files Annual Report On Form 20-F For Fiscal Year 2024

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CUPERTINO, California, March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSE American: AMBO) (“Ambow” or the“Company”), an AI-driven educational technology company, today announced that it has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”).

The Annual Report on Form 20-F can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at and the SEC's website at . Shareholders and ADS holders may request a hard copy of the Annual Report containing its audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, at ... or by mail at Ambow Education Holding Ltd., 10080 N. Wolfe RD, Suite SW3-200, Cupertino, CA 95014, USA.

About Ambow

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. is a U.S.-based, AI-driven technology company offering phygital (physical + digital) solutions for education, corporate conferencing and live events. Through its flagship platform, HybriU, Ambow is shaping the future of learning, collaboration and communication-delivering immersive, intelligent and real-time experiences across industries. For more information, visit Ambow's corporate website at /.

Follow us on X: @Ambow_Education

Follow us on LinkedIn: Ambow-education-group

For more information, please contact:

Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

E-mail: ...

or

Piacente Financial Communications

Tel: +1 212 481 2050

E-mail: ...