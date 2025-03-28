Shield Works Hosts Senior UK-China Clean Energy Delegation At South China Factory

ZHUHAI, CHINA, March 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Shield Works Precision Manufacturing , a 100% British-owned OEM facility in South China, proudly welcomed a high-level UK-China Clean Energy Delegation on Sunday, March 23rd. The visit marked the final stop of a nine-day diplomatic and trade mission across China focused on advancing collaboration in clean energy, sustainability, and industrial innovation.The visit was led by CEO Mark Jacobs, CFO Mark Clayton , and the senior leadership team at Shield Works.The cross-departmental UK delegation included senior officials from:.The Department for Energy Security & Net Zero (DESNZ).The Department for Business and Trade (DBT).His Majesty's Treasury (HMT).The Cabinet Office (CO).The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO).The Department for Science, Innovation & Technology (DSIT)During the visit, delegates toured Shield Works' precision manufacturing facility in Zhuhai, learning more about its commitment to manufacturing in China, IP protection, rigorous quality control, and visionary plans for carbon-neutral OEM manufacturing-an initiative that could become a first-of-its-kind benchmark in the region.“It was an honour to host such a distinguished delegation and showcase what British-led manufacturing innovation looks like in today's China,” said Clayton.“We believe the future of manufacturing is sustainable, secure, and collaborative-and this visit reflects growing recognition of that shared vision between the UK and China.”Shield Works, part of the C2W Group , has built a strong reputation for high-quality precision manufacturing, IP security, and customer-driven flexibility. As it celebrates its 20th year in business in 2025, the company remains focused on leading the next chapter of sustainable manufacturing through green initiatives and deeper international cooperation.The visit concluded with an informal exchange of ideas before the delegation departed for Hong Kong via the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge.About Shield Works Precision ManufacturingShield Works Precision Manufacturing is a wholly owned subsidiary of C2W Group, founded in 2005. Headquartered in Zhuhai, Guangdong Province, Shield Works provides secure, scalable OEM solutions with a focus on IP security, Western-quality standards, and client-driven customization. With a strategic emphasis on sustainability and innovation, Shield Works is on track to become one of the first carbon-neutral OEM manufacturers operating in China.About C2W GroupChina 2 West (C2W Group) is a 100% British-owned manufacturing and supply chain management company, supporting businesses with product development, quality control, and production in China. C2W owns and operates Shield Works, a state-of-the-art OEM manufacturing facility in Zhuhai, offering IP-secure manufacturing solutions for international clients.

