Investornewsbreaks Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ: DJT) Expands Into Fintech With Truth.Fi Launch

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) & Group (NASDAQ: DJT) , known for its media ventures, is expanding into the services and FinTech sector with the launch of Truth. This will focus on and customized exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). It will offer separately managed accounts, ETFs and investments. Charles Schwab will provide advisory services on investments and strategy. Trump Media plans to invest up to $250 million of its $750 million assets with Schwab.

The launch of Truth aligns with Trump Media's broader strategy to create an ecosystem that protects Americans from threats like cancellation and censorship. CEO Devin Nunes emphasizes this initiative as part of a series of crypto-related projects, including a meme coin accepted by some Trump-branded product sellers. This move reflects a growing interest in digital assets and their potential to offer financial freedom.

The timing of Truth's launch coincides with a shift in the White House's stance towards digital asset regulation. The administration is adopting a more pro-crypto approach, influenced by significant corporate donations from crypto companies during the last election. An executive order mandates a comprehensive draft of federal regulations for crypto, exploring a national digital asset stockpile while banning central bank digital currencies (“CBDCs”).

This change in policy has impacted investment firms, with Andreessen Horowitz closing its U.K. office to focus on the American crypto sector. This reflects a belief that the U.S. is becoming a more favorable environment for blockchain innovation. Trump Media's move into the financial sector with Truth is timely, as the U.S. becomes more supportive of digital assets.

DJT's current price is $31.62 , showing a slight increase of 0.06% or $0.02 . The stock has fluctuated between $31.31 and $31.99 during the trading day. Over the past year, DJT has seen a high of $79.38 and a low of $11.75 . The company has a market capitalization of approximately $6.86 billion , with a trading volume of 1,427,705 shares.

About Trump Media & Technology Group Corp.

The mission of Trump Media & Technology Group is to end Big Tech's assault on free speech by opening up the Internet and giving people their voices back. Trump Media & Technology Group operates Truth Social, a social media platform established as a safe harbor for free expression amid increasingly harsh censorship by Big Tech corporations. For more information, visit the company's website at .

