SLB Recognized As A Sustainability Leader With Two SEAL Awards 2025

(MENAFN- 3BL) SLB has been recognized for its sustainability leadership in the 2025 SEAL Business Sustainability Awards , which spotlight leadership, innovation and commitment to sustainable business practices.

This year, SLB has been honored in two categories: Sustainable Service and Environmental Initiative.

SEAL Sustainable Service Award

This award recognizes SLB's efforts to reduce the environmental impact of lithium production. SLB's breakthrough in sustainable lithium production combines the company's subsurface expertise with surface engineering of advanced technologies, including direct lithium extraction. This method produces lithium 500 times faster than conventional methods while using only 10 percent of the land and significantly less water. Operating at approximately one-tenth the size of a commercial-scale facility, the plant reached a verified recovery rate[1] of 96% lithium from brine.

SEAL Environmental Initiative Award

This award recognizes the significant progress SLB has achieved through its 'Record, Reduce, Replace' strategy, launched in 2020, which has led to a remarkable 60% reduction[2] in absolute facility emissions within just three years. By tracking emissions data, optimizing facility operations, and transitioning to lower-emission energy sources, this strategy is transforming SLB's facilities into more sustainable workspaces.

This is the third year that SLB initiatives have been honored by SEAL. SLB received the Environmental Initiative Award in 2022 for its role in quantifiably reducing greenhouse gas emissions in oil and gas operations through low-carbon technologies. In 2023, SLB was awarded the Sustainable Service Award for its Celsius Energy system, which enables large facilities to reduce their carbon footprint by switching from traditional heating and cooling methods to a geoenergy solution.

“Climate action is central to our sustainability strategy, reflecting who we are as a global technology company driving energy innovation for a balanced planet. We are proud that our sustainability leadership has been recognized by SEAL for a third time, both for our internal journey and our momentum in applying our technical strengths in our New Energy business,” notes Vice President of Sustainability, Mikki Corcoran.

Learn more about SLB sustainability initiatives here .



[1] Recovery rate independently verified by WETLAB-Western Environmental Testing Laboratory of Nevada.

[2] 60% reduction in absolute facility emissions measured year end 2023 compared to the 2019 baseline.

