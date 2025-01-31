Global One media Group Relocates Headquarters to Singapore, Pioneering Growth in a Global financial Hub

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Bastien Boulay, CEO, Global One Media GroupSINGAPORE, February 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Global One Media Group Pte. Ltd. (“Global One Media” or the“Company”), the leading investor-focused digital marketing agency, is proud to announce the relocation of its headquarters from Hong Kong to Singapore under the newly established Global One Media Group Pte. Ltd. This marks a key milestone in the company's international growth strategy and reinforces its commitment to serving its expanding global client base.The company's registered office is now located at 100 Tras Street, #16-01, 100 AM, 079027, Singapore, with the principal place of business at Marina Bay Financial Centre Tower 1, Level 11, 8 Marina Blvd, 018981, Singapore.This strategic move places Global One Media at the heart of one of the world's most dynamic financial and technology hubs, enhancing its ability to deliver tailored solutions to clients across North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. Singapore's robust infrastructure, pro-business environment, and strategic location make it the ideal headquarters for our continued global expansion.In addition to establishing our headquarters in Singapore, Global One Media maintains a robust operational presence in Manila through its Representative Office, strategically located in the prestigious Philippine Stock Exchange Tower at One Bonifacio High Street, Bonifacio Global City, Metro Manila. The leadership team, including our CEO, Account Director, Business Development Manager, key department heads, and the hosts of our popular networks, Stocks To Watch and InvestorTV , are primarily based in Singapore, but to ensure seamless operations and exceptional service across all locations, team members from both the Singapore headquarters and the Manila office regularly rotate between these sites. This dynamic exchange fosters collaboration, enhances cross-functional understanding, and strengthens our unified company culture."Relocating our headquarters to Singapore is a pivotal step for Global One Media," stated Bastien Boulay, CEO of Global One Media. "This move enhances our global reach and operational efficiency. Singapore's leading financial and technology sectors provide the ideal environment for us to deliver advanced digital marketing solutions to our clients worldwide."Why Singapore?The decision to relocate to Singapore aligns with our long-term growth strategy and is driven by several compelling factors:1. Global Financial Hub: Singapore is one of the world's leading financial centers, offering unparalleled access to banking, investment, and financial services, enabling us to collaborate closely with global partners.2. Strategic Geographic Location: Situated at the crossroads of major global markets, Singapore provides seamless connectivity to clients in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia, ensuring efficient service delivery across time zones and strengthening our cross-border capabilities.3. Pro-Business Environment: Singapore's business-friendly regulatory framework, competitive tax policies, and ease of doing business create an optimal environment for innovation and growth.4. Cutting-Edge Technology Ecosystem: As a hub for digital innovation and emerging trends, Singapore offers access to top-tier talent and groundbreaking technologies, aligning perfectly with Global One Media's focus on social media, fintech marketing, and investor engagement.5. Stability and Security: With a strong legal system, political stability, and world-class infrastructure, Singapore provides a secure foundation for our continued global operations.6. Talent and Innovation: Singapore attracts top-tier professionals and fosters a culture of innovation, allowing us to access a diverse and highly skilled workforce that continually drives excellence in our operations.7. Networking Opportunities: The city-state's position as a premier destination for international conferences, financial summits, and networking events provides opportunities to connect with industry leaders and potential partners.Our presence in Singapore will also enable us to actively engage with global industry leaders and innovators at events such as:- TOKEN2049 Singapore (October 1–2, 2025, Marina Bay Sands): The world's largest Web3 event, offering unparalleled insights into blockchain innovation and digital assets.- 121 Mining Investment Singapore: A premier event connecting investors with mining industry leaders.- The Business Show Asia 2025 (August 27–28, 2025, Sands Expo & Convention Centre): Asia's leading event for entrepreneurs, business owners, and startups.- Mining Asia Conference & Exhibition (June 18–19, 2025, Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Centre): South East Asia's largest commodities, critical minerals, mining investment, clean energy, and low carbon technologies exhibition, bringing together the entire mineral resources value chain to Singapore.- PCMA APAC The Business of Events (April 13–15, 2025, Marina Bay Sands): A conference on leadership and strategy for navigating today's complex business landscape.- GBTA APAC Conference 2025 (May 27–28, 2025, Raffles City Convention Centre): A premier event for networking and education in the business travel community.- Singapore FinTech Festival (November 12–14, 2025, Singapore Expo): Asia's largest FinTech event, focusing on payments, blockchain, and digital finance.- Accounting and Finance Show Asia (October 2025, Singapore): Showcasing finance transformation through automation, cloud accounting, and networking opportunities.- Fixed Income & FX Leaders Summit APAC (November 4–5, 2025, Singapore): A summit addressing strategies to navigate economic shifts in fixed income and FX markets.- Qual360 (November 5–6, 2025, Singapore): A leading qualitative research conference exploring insights, innovation, and market trends.These events will provide invaluable opportunities to showcase our expertise, expand our network, and engage with global thought leaders in technology, finance, and marketing.For media inquiries, collaboration opportunities, or to request a quotation, please visit contact-us/ or contact us via email at ....About Global One Media GroupGlobal One Media is a full-service, investor-focused digital marketing agency committed to driving action through effective storytelling, strategic content creation, and targeted distribution. By leveraging our global network of community-driven channels, we help public companies dominate their sectors in the digital and social media landscape, tell their story in an engaging manner, and reach millions of investors around the world.

