Jeff Radwell's Latest Work Uncovers The Genetic And Epigenetic Link Between Inflammation And Cancer

Genetic and Epigenetic Foundations, Molecular Basis, and Mechanistic Pathways of Chronic Inflammation-Driven Tumorigenesis

Jeff Radwell, author of 'Genetic and Epigenetic Foundations of Tumorigenesis.'

New Release Explores How Chronic Inflammation Fuels Cancer Development

- Jeff Radwell, PhD, MBALOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Black Mill Publishing is proud to announce the release of "Genetic and Epigenetic Foundations, Molecular Basis, and Mechanistic Pathways of Chronic Inflammation-Driven Tumorigenesis: Targeting NF-κB and STAT3 Signaling" by scientist and entrepreneur Jeff Radwell , PhD, MBA. This cutting-edge volume delves into the molecular mechanisms linking chronic inflammation to cancer, offering an in-depth exploration of how inflammatory processes contribute to tumor initiation, progression, and resistance to therapy."Cancer is rarely the result of a single genetic mutation. It's the consequence of a prolonged biological war where chronic inflammation serves as both the trigger and the fuel," says author Jeff Radwell . "For decades, treatment has focused on the tumor itself, but if we can interrupt the inflammatory signaling pathways that fuel cancer, we can change its trajectory by turning once-lethal diagnoses into manageable, even preventable conditions."With meticulous research and advanced scientific analysis, Radwell examines key signaling networks, NF-κB and STAT3, that drive genetic mutations, epigenetic modifications, and disruptions in cellular homeostasis, creating a permissive environment for malignancy. The book also explores the role of immune suppression, oxidative stress, and microbiome interactions in cancer pathogenesis, providing a comprehensive framework for understanding the inflammatory origins of cancer."Inflammation is not just a symptom of disease; it's an architect of cellular chaos, laying the foundation for genetic instability, immune suppression, and tumor progression," explains Radwell. "For too long, cancer treatment has been reactive, we target tumors after they've formed, rather than preventing the conditions that allowed them to emerge. By understanding and disrupting the inflammatory pathways that drive cancer, we can shift from reactive medicine to truly preventative."Key Topics Covered in the Book🔬 Inflammatory Signaling & Cancer Progression● The role of NF-κB and STAT3 in maintaining a chronic inflammatory state.● How inflammatory cytokines alter tumor suppressor genes and contribute to genetic instability.🧬 Genetic & Epigenetic Modifications in Tumorigenesis● How chronic inflammation promotes DNA methylation, histone modifications, and non-coding RNA regulation to create a tumor-permissive environment.● The impact of inflammatory-driven mutations on key oncogenes (KRAS, TP53, and MYC).💡 The Tumor Microenvironment: Interactions Between Inflammation and Cancer● How immune suppression, angiogenesis, and fibroblast activation contribute to tumor growth.● The role of the gut microbiome in chronic inflammation and cancer susceptibility.⚕️ Therapeutic Strategies Targeting Inflammation-Driven Tumors● The potential for anti-inflammatory drugs and immunotherapies to disrupt tumor-promoting pathways.● The future of precision medicine and targeted inhibitors against inflammatory signaling networks.About the Author: Jeff Radwell, PhD, MBAJeff Radwell is an entrepreneur, scientist, and scholar whose multidisciplinary expertise spans computational biology, cancer immunology, and artificial intelligence. He is the Founder and CEO of Camouflet, an AI-driven software company based in Los Angeles, where he integrates his scientific and business acumen.As an entrepreneur and inventor, Radwell holds three patents with the United States Patent and Trademark Office and two with the European Patent Office. His academic career includes teaching immunology and computational biology at New York University Grossman School of Medicine and lecturing on cancer biology at Imperial College London. Radwell's contributions to research and education have earned him multiple honors, including the National Institutes of Health Distinguished Scholar Award. He is a Fellow of the Royal Statistical Society and co-founder of the Justice, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Group of the American Statistical Association.Born near Philadelphia and raised in the Sheung Wan district of Hong Kong, Radwell has lived and worked across the globe, including Chicago, London, New York, St. Petersburg, and Zürich. He currently resides in Los Angeles' Los Feliz neighborhood, with a creative retreat in Topanga Canyon.For more information on the author and his work, visit .Availability and Purchase Information"Genetic and Epigenetic Foundations, Molecular Basis, and Mechanistic Pathways of Chronic Inflammation-Driven Tumorigenesis" is available in eBook, paperback, and hardcover formats and can be purchased through major online retailers, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and academic publishers.ISBN (eBook): 979-8-218-60439-4ISBN (Paperback): 979-8-9925302-0-9ISBN (Hardcover): 979-8-9925302-1-6📕 Amazon📗 Baker & Taylor📘 Barnes & Noble📙 Google Books📒 Rakuten Kobo📗 WaterstonesFor media inquiries, review copies, or interview requests, please contact:

