Pye Announces Innovative Partnership With Dunkin' Donuts At Meadowlands Racing & Entertainment

Cutting-Edge Beignet Kiosk Brings Casino-Inspired to the Restaurant Industry

- Jegil Dugger, CEO and Founder of PyeBIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Pye , a leader in self-service restaurant technology, is thrilled to announce the installation of its innovative Beignet self-ordering kiosk at the Dunkin' Donuts location inside Meadowlands Racing & Entertainment. This milestone partnership highlights Pye's dedication to providing sleek, efficient, and engaging solutions tailored to modern restaurant needs.The Beignet kiosk , designed exclusively for Dunkin' Donuts, takes its name from the French word for "donut," reflecting Pye's commitment to creating cohesive, elegant solutions for its clients. Beignet features a 23.6-inch curved touchscreen with an LED-trimmed design inspired by Dunkin' Donuts' iconic orange and pink branding. This innovative design, reminiscent of popular casino technology, aims to enhance customer engagement, mirroring the captivating user experiences often found in gaming environments.The kiosk also includes cutting-edge features such as:* Wall-mounted sleek design for seamless integration into any restaurant layout.* Pye logo-integrated air vents ensure optimal performance with a stylish touch.* Future-ready camera system, paving the way for biometric checkout through facial recognition technology.* Pye seamlessly integrates and streamlines ordering and deployment.“Beignet represents the future of self-service in the restaurant industry, combining technology and style in a way that captivates users and elevates the dining experience,” said Jegil Dugger , CEO and Founder of Pye.Drawing on his extensive background as a pioneer in casino technology and as the former CEO of Evolution Gaming, Dugger designed the Beignet kiosk to merge the best of gaming and hospitality technology into one unparalleled solution while including branded LED lights to match the Dunkin' Donuts branding.Dugger's visionary approach stems from his experience developing patented kiosks for casino slot machines, which allowed players to order food and beverages directly. The Beignet kiosk builds on this foundation, introducing innovations that streamline operations and enhance restaurant customer satisfaction.Installing the Beignet kiosk at Dunkin' Donuts marks a significant step in Pye's mission to revolutionize the restaurant industry by addressing common challenges such as employee turnover, rising wages, and the need for a seamless customer experience.About PyeAt Pye, we understand the shared goals and challenges of restaurant owners. From designing solutions to reduce food waste and speed up service to creating tech that complements the style and spirit of each restaurant, we're redefining self-service dining experiences.With over 100 years of combined experience across the tech and food industries, Pye's team of innovators delivers self-service solutions that are as efficient as they are elegant.Discover how Pye's cutting-edge kiosks can enhance your restaurant experience by visiting our website.

