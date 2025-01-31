Entrex Carbon Market Announces OTC Markets Lifts Filing Restriction

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Stephen H. WatkinsBOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Entrex Carbon Market , (OTC: RGLG) announced today that OTC Markets has lifted its year-long restriction on document filings, enabling the company to regain compliance with market requirements."I appreciate Cromwell Coulson and the OTC Markets operations team for their proactive efforts in maintaining market integrity," said Stephen H. Watkins , CEO of Entrex Carbon Market, Inc. "With this restriction removed, we can now proceed with the necessary filings to ensure compliance and advance our anticipated uplisting within the OTC Markets. This decisive action by OTC Markets leadership marks a pivotal moment for Entrex, allowing us to enter a new phase of operations that will support our revenue-generating and EBITDA-positive projects."Tom Harblin, a partner at Entrex, added, "OTC's decision positions us to aggressively advance our strategic initiatives. Our immediate priority is to finalize the acquisition of a Bitcoin mining facility in Oklahoma, with ten additional sites in the pipeline this quarter. The ability to resume filings is a critical step that will help accelerate our execution strategy."Watkins further noted, "This morning, our team updated our OTC profile, and we are committed to expediting our filings to maintain full market compliance."

