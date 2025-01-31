World Sauna Group Acquires Minnesota Facility For Custom Sauna Production

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WHEELING, IL, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- World Sauna Group , a Bathing Brands company, is excited to announce that it has acquired a 22,000 square foot production facility in Hutchinson, Minnesota. The Minnesota facility will boast state-of-the-art sauna construction lines aimed at enhancing the company's custom sauna production capabilities.

The new space will play a crucial role in fulfilling World Sauna Group's showroom-focused mission, which champions quality, selection, unmatched customer service, and elevating the sauna buying experience to help people find their perfect fit. The facility will support those goals by uniting the technology and talent needed to craft exceptional custom products, while empowering the company to meet the needs of the ever-growing North American market.

“As the value of sauna comes into focus in North America, the demand for custom designed spaces will surge – and World Sauna Group Showrooms will lead this category,” says Dave Sadowski, CEO and Chief Bathing Enthusiast at Bathing Brands.“This facility and team exist to drive innovation and provide our Dealers products and programs that ensure their success in this growing segment. We're thrilled to announce its opening!”

The building's generous warehouse and office space lends itself well to lean manufacturing and efficient design. The large, attached warehouse will house World Sauna Group's expansive Nordic sauna material inventory and allow for quick, convenient drop shipping of all products.

“Our new facility based in the heart of sauna country is geared for shipping saunas to every corner of the U.S. and Canada,” adds Mark Raisanen, Vice President of Retail Programs for World Sauna Group.“It will allow us to unite cutting-edge technology with passionate teammates who understand that building custom saunas is more than a process – it's a craft. Our unrelenting focus on quality and seamless production will transform how custom saunas are purchased and enjoyed in North America.”

The Hutchinson facility is also home to one of the largest pockets of sauna enthusiasts and artisans per-capita in North America. World Sauna Group aims to attract top talent and unite the most passionate and skilled sauna professionals to realize its vision.

