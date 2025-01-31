REVOLUTIONARY AI SALES ASSISTANT ENHANCES SHOPPING EXPERIENCE FOR THE MODERN CONSUMER

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

RAISA hyper-personalizes retail and humanizes technology

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- RAISA from Amplitech AI is the innovation AI humanization development trends have been missing. Bridging and connection, this deeply impactful resource will change the way consumers experience retail.RAISA, which stands for the Retail AI Sales Assistant seamlessly enhances in-store and experiences with personalized, human-like AI sales experts. Whether one needs a DIY specialist, a health-focused chef, a beauty guru or sommelier, RAISA provides AI-generated specialists to demonstrate products, offer tutorials, address questions and so much more.“AI has so much potential to enhance our world and specifically consumer experiences, but it can be difficult to connect the dots between technology and our own emotions and interests. RAISA is our revolutionary tool in the art of humanizing AI. When applied to correctly, artificial intelligence has the capacity to provide intuitive guidance on myriad retail products. We are elated to bring this AI sales assistant to market and see the market progress fundamentally,” said Amplitech AI founder Oleg Tumanov .The ultimate AI solution for retailRAISA changes the way customers shop for the first time in decades by bringing e-commerce in-store with even more personalization than an in-house expert. RAISA offers personalized assistance and engagement beyond any other AI sales application across every retail category, including DIY, Beverage, Sports and Outdoors Equipment and Activities, Grocery, Drug, Specialty (Department store), Pet, Fashion and Accessories, Automotive, Beauty, Tech Gear, Housewares, Hardware, Electronics and even in other industries such as Banking, Insurance and Hospitality.With RAISA, customers will discover more about their product-encouraging purchasing and providing deeper post-purchase interactions. Imagine having the top TikTok makeup artist doing a demo as one browses products for a new beauty regimen or having a fine dining sommelier provide notes on a vintner's biodynamic practices as someone looks for a case of wine. RAISA is designed to:.Captivate customers with personalized product recommendations and detailed information.Seamlessly integrate into diverse retail ecosystems with precision and human-like detail.Enhance conversion rates and customer satisfaction while lowering overhead.The founder behind the future of retailRAISA is one of the latest applications from Amplitech AI. Founder Oleg Tumanov, a PhD in economics with completed executive programs at Harvard and Wharton, applies years of entrepreneurial success across digital media, international finance, technology leadership to Amplitech AI. He created and grew one of Eastern Europe's largest movie streaming platform.From writing his own philosophical book to composing music, Tumanov's mastery of the arts, deep understanding of human interaction across diverse professional fields, and unique expertise in technology all shape his commitment to humanizing AI and ushering in a new era of customer and business engagement.To learn about RAISA and Amplitech AI, visit them online .# # #EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about Amplitech AI and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or ....

