Safran DSI Wins Preventive Maintenance Contract For 10 Tracking Antennas At U.S. Army Test Range

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Under the five-year contract, Safran DSI's Testing & Telemetry Business Unit will maintain six mobile SPARTE 324 antennas (2.4 meters, or 8 feet) and four fixed SPARTE 555 antennas (5.5 meters, or 18 feet). These preventive services are designed to deliver further value to the by extending the lifespan of the antennas, especially in high-use conditions.

Safran DSI provides a range of telemetry tracking solutions designed for flight test applications. The company's tracking stations, manufactured in Norcross, Georgia, vary from lightweight models to large, 13-meter antennas. Configurations include mobile, trailer-mounted, skid-mounted, and shipborne options. Safran's antennas are used to track a variety of flying targets, including aircraft, helicopters, missiles, hypersonic and launch vehicles.

"Delivering our antennas along with preventive maintenance demonstrates Safran's commitment to reliability and to supporting our customers in their critical, time-sensitive missions," said Allan Begg, Telemetry Director. "This contract reinforces our dedication to providing expert support and ensuring long-term performance."

Safran DSI's Testing & Telemetry unit offers solutions including data acquisition systems, RF receivers, transmitters, telemetry tracking antennas, and mission data management systems. These technologies provide robust performance and reliability for flight testing.

About Safran Defense & Space, Inc.

Safran, the parent company of Safran DSI , is an international high-technology group, operating in the aviation (propulsion, equipment and interiors), defense and space markets. Its core purpose is to contribute to a safer, more sustainable world, where air transport is more environmentally friendly, comfortable and accessible. Safran has a global presence, with 92,000 employees and sales of €23.2 billion in 2023 and holds, alone or in partnership, world or regional leadership positions in its core markets. Safran is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange and is part of the CAC 40 and Euro Stoxx 50 indices.

Safran Defense & Space, Inc. (Safran DSI) is a leading provider of cutting-edge solutions designed to address the evolving challenges of national defense and advanced space missions. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, Safran DSI operates through specialized business units in Optronics, Space Solutions, Testing & Telemetry, Geospatial Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Assured Positioning, Navigation, and Timing (PNT). Safran DSI leverages its parent company's innovative technologies and global resources to deliver unparalleled solutions across air, land, sea, and space domains.

