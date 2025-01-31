R3 Stem Cell Introduces The Regenerative Trifecta Of Proprietary Biologics For Improved Outcomes

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

R3 Stem Cell announced today its latest proprietary biologics combination, known as the Regenerative Trifecta.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- R3 Stem Cell announced today its latest proprietary treatment combination, known as the Regenerative Trifecta. R3 has developed the protocol based on its "best practice" results globally, with over 25,000 stem cell procedures having been performed in 7 countries.

The Regenerative Trifecta consists of R3's proprietary biologics including Wharton's Jelly Umbilical Cord Tissue, Concentrated Exosomes and the patient's own Platelet Rich Plasma Therapy. The Trifecta has been used internationally for the past couple of years, resulting in unparalleled results for many conditions.

According to R3 Stem Cell CEO David Greene, MD, PhD, MBA, "As the leading regenerative therapy provider in the world, our best practice protocols work very well for patients who have many different conditions. Internationally, the Regenerative Trifecta combines an amazing biologics that help with long term pain relief, tissue regeneration, and a quality of life boost better than any competitor around!"

He added, "Most competitors simply do not have the experience and knowledge base to understand how the regenerative trifecta biologics work together to exponentially boost outcomes. Or they are low volume, and therefore will charge patients exorbitant pricing for procedures. R3 Stem Cell is the most affordable provider of regenerative therapies in the world, and the Regenerative Trifecta assures patients they are receiving the absolute best combination of mesenchymal stem cells, exosomes, and growth factors from their own blood."

Only R3 Stem Cell and its R3 Alliance members have access to the specific Regenerative Trifecta combination of biologics. The stem cell product contains the Intellicell, which separates out the most active and pure mesenchymal stem cells and expands them. The stem cell exosomes are extremely concentrated, with over 25 billion exosomes per cc. Using one's own PRP from a blood draw concentrates growth factors and provides an excellent scaffold for tissue regeneration. There is no better "recipe" for tissue repair and regeneration.

Dr. Greene added, "Our patients globally want pain relief and to avoid the need for potentially risky surgery. The Regenerative Trifecta was put together specifically for that reason. Very safe, effective, no downtime and the most optimal assembly of regenerative elements to achieve that goal!"

R3 has stem cell clinics in Mexico , Turkey, Philippines, Pakistan, stem cell treatment in India , USA and South Africa. R3 Stem Cell offers free consultations by calling +1 (844) GET-STEM or emailing ...

