Inside Sales Team: The Secret To Partner Real Estate's High-Performance Culture

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In today's competitive market, success isn't just about having great agents-it's about having the right systems and support in place. That's where the Inside Sales Associate (ISA) team at Partner Real Estate comes in. Handling over 5,000 inquiries every month, this powerhouse team ensures that no lead is left behind and that every prospective buyer and seller is seamlessly guided through the process.The ISA team does more than just answer calls. They qualify leads, assess buyer and seller motivation, and set up high-value appointments for the Outside Sales Agents (OSAs). By bridging the gap between consumer inquiries and successful closings, this team plays a pivotal role in Partner Real Estate's ability to deliver exceptional service and results.Meet the ISA Team: The Backbone of Lead ConversionMargaret Ly – Senior Inside Sales AssociateFor over 10 years, Margaret has been a cornerstone of the ISA team at Partner Real Estate, specializing in handling seller inquiries and booking listing appointments for the Outside Sales Agents (OSAs). Her deep industry knowledge and strategic follow-up techniques ensure that every potential seller receives expert guidance. Margaret's dedication to lead nurturing and her ability to build trust with clients have made her an invaluable asset in maximizing listing opportunities and maintaining a strong pipeline for the OSA team..Nina Carla Amar – Inside Sales Associate / Customer Service ManagerNina ensures top-tier customer service by addressing client concerns and maintaining high service standards. She collaborates with the ISA team to manage inquiries efficiently, ensuring that buyers and sellers receive timely follow-ups and a seamless transition to Outside Sales Agents (OSAs) when they are ready to move forward.Cici Cao – Mandarin Inside Sales AssociateAs the ISA team's Mandarin specialist, Cici plays a critical role in serving the diverse Los Angeles market. She handles everything from our major corporate leads to radio-generated inquiries, making sure that language barriers never stand in the way of a smooth transaction. One of her standout moments was helping a hesitant buyer who had been receiving conflicting information from different sources. By clearly explaining the home-buying process in Mandarin, she gained their trust and helped them move forward confidently.Monica Magluyan – Inside Sales AssociateMonica has a knack for building relationships and converting hesitant leads into active clients. She understands that every conversation is an opportunity to make a connection and guide someone closer to their dream home. Her persistence paid off when she turned a cold lead into a motivated buyer simply by taking the time to listen, educate, and follow up consistently.Jennifer Justalero – Inside Sales AssociateJennifer brings a wealth of experience in real estate, mortgage, and insurance to the team. She specializes in working with sellers, tracking leads, and ensuring that no opportunity falls through the cracks. One of her standout successes involved reviving a hesitant seller who had been indecisive for months. Through consistent communication and providing valuable insights, she helped them gain confidence in their decision, ultimately leading to a successful listing appointment.Tracey Jean Hudierez – Inside Sales AssociateWith nearly a decade in the industry, Tracey understands how to engage leads and keep them moving through the sales pipeline. She knows that real estate is all about relationships, and she excels at building trust with clients over time. One of her key achievements was nurturing a lead who was initially uninterested in selling. Through continuous engagement, she was able to turn them into a committed client who successfully sold their home.John Rytz Manalo – Inside Sales AssociateA newcomer to the ISA team, John has quickly adapted to the fast-paced real estate environment. His ability to learn on the go and his enthusiasm for connecting with clients have already made him an asset to the team. One of his proudest moments was reviving an inactive lead through strategic follow-ups, ultimately booking them for a face-to-face meeting with an agent.Rachel Nuñez – Inside Sales AssociateRachel is passionate about helping clients navigate the complexities of real estate. She thrives on building relationships and ensuring that every lead receives the attention it deserves. She recently worked with a hesitant buyer who had been on the fence for months. Through ongoing communication and personalized service, she helped them feel comfortable enough to take the next step and purchase a home.Eloisa – Inside Sales AssociateEloisa's structured approach to follow-ups and lead management ensures that no client is left behind. She's dedicated to keeping the pipeline full and making sure that sellers feel supported throughout their journey. Her dedication to timely communication has helped convert hesitant leads into booked appointments for Outside Sales Agents (OSAs), ensuring that no opportunity is overlooked.Richelle Fatima Binas – Inside Sales AssociateWith two years of experience in inside sales, Richelle excels at building trust and rapport with prospects. She understands that real estate is about more than just numbers-it's about understanding people's needs and guiding them to the right solutions. Early in her career, she faced the typical challenges of rejection and long hours. However, by refining her approach and staying persistent, she quickly became a top performer on the team.The Leadership Behind the ISA Team – Feleen Esmedia, ISA ManagerLeading the ISA team is Feleen Esmedia, a highly skilled manager dedicated to optimizing lead conversion and appointment setting. Under her leadership, the ISA team has set an impressive number of appointments over the past 12 months: 2,214 face-to-face buyer appointments and 417 face-to-face listing appointments with the Outside Sales Agent (OSA) team.Her focus on training, strategy, and motivation ensures that every ISA operates at peak performance. One of her most impactful strategies? Implementing role-playing exercises and refining call scripts to improve conversion rates, ultimately ensuring that every lead is nurtured and transitioned smoothly to the OSA team.The Secret to Success: Training & CollaborationPartner Real Estate's ISA team doesn't just rely on natural talent-they are backed by extensive training and a culture of continuous improvement. Weekly training sessions with our ISA conversion coach James McDonald, ongoing mentorship, and hands-on coaching equip them with the skills needed to succeed.Collaboration is key. The team operates with an open communication system, sharing insights, discussing challenges, and constantly refining their approach. This ensures that every ISA is supported and has the resources they need to thrive.The Future of Real Estate: Inside Sales Associate Leading the WayAt Partner Real Estate, the ISA team isn't just an extension of the sales process-it's a fundamental part of how the company operates. By prioritizing lead conversion, fostering trust, and ensuring that every client receives top-tier service, this team is redefining what it means to be a real estate agent.For more information about Partner Real Estate and our ISA team, please visit

