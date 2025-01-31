Reorganization Of Aktsiaselts Infortar Subsidiaries Within The Group

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In the course of the intra-group reorganization of Aktsiaselts Infortar (Infortar), on 31 January 2025 Tallinna Raamatutrükikoja Osaühing (TRT) acquired Printon AS shares from AS Vaba Maa and AS Vaba Maa shares from Infortar. Following the transactions AS Vaba Maa and AS Printon will remain a subsidiaries of Tallinna Raamatutrükikoja Osaühing.

"This change will not affect our clients and partners; work will continue as usual in both of our production units. The only addition is the technological capability and flexibility to utilize both production units," noted Priit Tamme, Deputy Managing Director of Infortar.

Infortar operates in seven countries, the company's main fields of activity are maritime transport, energy and real estate. Infortar owns a 68.47% stake in Tallink Grupp, a 100% stake in Elenger Grupp and a versatile and modern real estate portfolio of approx. 116,000 m2. In addition to the three main areas of activity, Infortar also operates in construction and mineral resources, agriculture, printing, and other areas. A total of 105 companies belong to the Infortar group: 96 subsidiaries, 4 affiliated companies and 5 subsidiaries of affiliated companies. Excluding affiliates, Infortar employs 6,108 people.

Additional information:

Kadri Laanvee

Investor Relations Manager

Phone: +372 5156662

e-mail: ...

