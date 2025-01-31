Solidus AI Tech Assembles Powerhouse C-Suite From Goldman Sachs, Deloitte, Careem, Cisco & Dell To Lead The Charge In AI & HPC Industry

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dubai, UAE, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solidus AI Tech , a pioneering force in AI-driven high-performance computing (HPC), has fortified its leadership team with an elite selection of veterans from globally recognized firms, including Goldman Sachs, Deloitte, Careem, Cisco, and Dell. This addition to the powerhouse C-suite is set to drive the company's mission of revolutionizing AI infrastructure and accelerating the adoption of AI solutions worldwide.







Unparalleled Financial and Investment Leadership

Kal Desai – Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Kal Desai, an Australian-qualified chartered accountant, brings decades of financial acumen spanning Australia, the U.K., and the Middle East. With a career that includes leadership roles at BHP Billiton, Orange, and Reuters, Kal has played a pivotal role in the financial scaling of technology enterprises. Notably, he spearheaded capital raises and exits, including the landmark sale of Zawya to Thomson Reuters in 2012 and his instrumental role as founding CFO of Careem, which was acquired by Uber for $3.1 billion. At Solidus AI Tech, he will steer financial growth strategies, ensuring a robust financial infrastructure to support expansion and innovation.

Michael Swan – Chief Investment Officer (CIO) With nearly two decades of investment expertise in both traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi), Michael Swan has held influential roles at Macquarie Bank and Goldman Sachs. Transitioning into the Web3 sector, he became a recognized industry authority at Tokenomik Inc., executing over 70 seed and private round investments across blockchain projects. As CIO, Michael will architect innovative financing solutions, leveraging a hybrid model of instruments to optimize capital structures for Solidus AI Tech.

Elite Technology and Innovation Leadership

Christian Szilagyi – Chief Technology Officer (CTO) A veteran technology leader with over 30 years of experience, Christian Szilagyi has a distinguished career in infrastructure architecture, AI, automation, and high-performance computing (HPC). His track record includes key roles at industry titans like Dell, Verint, and LivePerson, as well as pioneering regional expansions for Calabrio and Centrical. With expertise spanning DevOps, B2C optimization, and enterprise AI integration, Christian will drive Solidus AI Tech's technology strategy, ensuring its AI and HPC capabilities are at the cutting edge of innovation.

Niraj Poduval – Chief Innovation Officer (CINO) With over 11 years of AI and data consulting expertise, Niraj Poduval has played a key role in AI adoption strategies across banking, retail, smart cities, and the public sector. His tenure at Deloitte saw him architect AI transformation roadmaps for high-profile clients. As CINO at Solidus AI Tech, Niraj will lead AI-driven initiatives, aligning technological advancements with the company's strategic vision to maximize business impact and market expansion.

Commercial and Market Expansion Leadership

Mike Doria – Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) Bringing extensive expertise in Web3, AI, and enterprise infrastructure, Mike Doria has held key leadership roles at Cisco and DXC. His track record includes spearheading revenue growth, securing funding for large-scale data center projects, and launching disruptive AI solutions. With experience as a co-founder and CEO of multiple technology ventures, Mike is set to drive Solidus AI Tech's commercial strategy, expanding its market reach and establishing it as a dominant force in AI-powered computing.

A Bold Vision for the Future of AI & HPC

This addition formidable C-suite brings a wealth of expertise across finance, investment, technology, and commercial strategy. Their combined leadership positions Solidus AI Tech at the forefront of AI and HPC innovation, strengthening its position as a leading infrastructure provider for AI-powered applications. With a strategic blend of TradFi, DeFi, and cutting-edge AI solutions, the company is positioned to drive transformative advancements in AI adoption across industries.

Solidus AI Tech is an upcoming industry leader in high-performance AI computing solutions, committed to building the next generation of AI infrastructure. With a focus on sustainability, efficiency, and cutting-edge technology, Solidus AI Tech provides enterprises with the tools and computing power necessary to drive AI-driven transformations.

