Trump Derangement Syndrome "TDS" Reduced while Coloring Inside Trump Presidential Coloring Book

Coloring inside the President coloring appears to have reduced Trump Derangement Syndrome "TDS" among some individuals, especially younger people.

As the small group of self-proclaimed "Trump Hater" participants colored, conversation started, laughter began, and storytelling emerged.

ColoringBook a property of Really Big Coloring has published several books regarding Trump and his career.

As "Trump non-supporters" colored, conversation started, laughter, story telling emerged, comments heard, "these are just men who say they love America."

- Wayne BellST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Wayne Bell of Really Big Coloring Booksin St. Louis, MO conducted a coloring test. At the table were non-Trump fans who agreed to color inside the Trump Presidential Coloring Book. Initially, the comments were bold, a bit harsh and a bit of poking fun at the product. As the small group of self-proclaimed "Trump Hater" participants colored, conversation started, laughter began, and storytelling emerged. Comments noted, "these are just men who say they love America, these two belong in a comic book", and naturally, "gimme that orange crayon."Overall, the experience opened up in a fun safe environment, no judgement, and among the harsh comments, civility and laughter prevailed. It was as if, coloring in the book reduced TDS and people began to recognize, we are all simply who we are - different people. Breathing relaxed, smiles opened, and tensions broke during the conversations, especially with the 20- to 30-year-olds.Why is coloring so appealing? What does coloring really do? Is it the nostalgia, the fun of coloring we experienced as children? It gives us a breath of creative outlet to break our rigid opinions or attitudes. Can it be the mindfulness expressed as we disconnect from division, chaos, the media omnipresence, and we connect our minds to the present? "Embracing the imperfect can also be the answer, as there is not a right way or wrong way to color . There is simply beauty in coloring, and it leads to self-expression, enjoyment, and relaxation," says Bell.Bell said coloring complex shapes decreases a person's anxiety, coloring famous personalities opens conversation often creating a new connection to oneself. This is a non-scientific common-sense long-term study with Publisher Wayne Bell observing color analysis. American psychiatric organizations, mental health industry leaders, hospitals and health care clinics all agree coloring relieves stress and provides positive mental health benefits. The Mayo Clinic, Healthline, CNN, Frontiers in Psychology and other news organizations attest to the value of coloring in books. Bell invited by universities to be an Executive in Residence, giving speeches to large groups of college students; he speaks from the heart and often ad-libs the classes, as it relates to coloring, its effects, and the many books he has published.The company Bell founded has published thousands of titles since 1988. The Trump titles are not the only ones in the line of political themed books, Bell has been making political books for years. Beginning with the wildly popular Barack H. Obama Yes We Did book in 2008, which is still a popular item today. The most popular political book Bell's company published is the Ted Cruz Coloring and Activity Book for Kids. Upon its debut a #1 Best Selling Coloring Book on Amazon for 23 weeks. Cruz coloring book appeared in over 8,000 media outlets and previously named political gift of the year by Chuck Todd on MEET THE PRESS -- SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 30, 2014, as he presented the book to Gene Robinson of the Washington Post."Coloring helps you see others, but most of all, it can help you see yourself", ended Bell. The company is known for publishing custom coloring books for individuals, business and authors.

