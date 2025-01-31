‘Harry Potter’ Sensation: Italian Photographer Nicolo Hails Yogi Govt’S ‘Unparalleled’ Crowd Management At Mahakumbh

(MENAFN- IANS) Mahakumbhnagar, Jan 31 (IANS) The spiritual grandeur of Mahakumbh 2025 has captivated audiences not only in India but also across the globe. Recently, a of a foreigner enjoying food at a Bhandara with great enthusiasm caught the attention of netizens, with social dubbing him 'Harry Potter'.

This man quickly became an sensation. He is none other than Italian photographer Nicolo Brugnara.

Nicolo never expected to become a part of the story he was documenting at Mahakumbh.

In fact, the footage of him eating at a Bhandara, and his other activities, led to widespread comparisons to Daniel Radcliffe, the actor who portrayed Harry Potter. On this, Nicolo humorously noted that he's "much more handsome than Daniel".

Nicolo has taken to social media to express his deep admiration for India, its spiritual heritage, and the“remarkable efforts” of the Yogi Adityanath-led government in managing such a big event.

He calls the management of the Mahakumbh crowd“unparalleled”.

He stressed the extraordinary coordination that made the gathering of crores of people peaceful and well-organised. He said that a feat like this would be impossible to achieve in Europe.

A yoga practitioner, Nicolo spotlighted how the event's peacefulness and order, despite the vast number of participants, is a testament to India's rich cultural and spiritual power.

He praised the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, noting that the efficiency with which the event was managed was beyond the capability of any other leader.

He believes the Yogi government's double engine model of governance played a significant role in ensuring the success of Mahakumbh.

With over 130 crore people attending the event, Nicolo marvelled at how the people were united by a common goal of bathing, worshipping, and meditating together, a phenomenon he finds almost miraculous.

In his view, the harmonious gathering of such a vast crowd could not be replicated elsewhere in the world due to logistical challenges and cultural differences.

Having started his journey as a cameraman documenting the Mahakumbh, Nicolo now finds himself at the heart of a global conversation, surrounded by the warmth and admiration of people from all over India.

Despite the fame coming from an unexpected viral moment, he remains in awe of the love and kindness extended to him by the Indian people.

Reflecting on his journey, Nicolo described the entire experience as a“miracle,” one that he never imagined would transform his life in this extraordinary way.

In his view, Mahakumbh 2025 is not only a reflection of India's deep spiritual heritage but also a shining example of the country's incredible capacity for unity and organisation on a scale unseen anywhere else.