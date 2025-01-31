What Happened In The German Parliament And Why Is The Far Right Hailing It As A 'Historic' Moment?

Author: Ed Turner

(MENAFN- The Conversation) A vote in Germany's national parliament (Bundestag) has led to fears that the firewall supposedly separating mainstream parties and the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) has been blown apart.

Until now, Germany's largest parties, including the union of Christian parties the CDU and CSU, and the social democrat SPD, have ruled out any form of cooperation with the AfD. Friedrich Merz, CDU leader and most likely chancellor following the election to be held on February 23, had previously said that decisions in the Bundestag should not be passed if they relied on AfD votes.

And while Merz's commitment to the firewall had occasionally wavered in some interviews , the CDU had resisted any temptation to do deals with the AfD nationally or in state parliaments. There is some cooperation on a local level, but beyond a vote on local taxation in Thuringia in 2023, mainstream parties have eschewed any hint of state or national level cooperation.

That has now changed. Apparently in response to the AfD's promising polling ahead of the election on February 23, the CDU has tacked dramatically to the right on immigration policy. Merz introduced a five-point plan into the Bundestag proposing a significant tightening of Germany's immigration system.

Most radical among the proposals is the reintroduction of border controls at German borders and for migrants without permission to reside in Germany to be turned back. These measures would be questionable , at best, in their conformity with European law.

Merz made it plain he would put this plan to a vote, even if it could pass only with AfD support. This it did , by 348 to 345. The CDU and its sister party the CSU voted in favour, alongside the AfD and the Free Democratic Party (barring a handful of rebels). The SPD, Greens and Left party voted against while the anti-immigration“left populist” Sarah Wagenknecht Alliance abstained.

This was not a binding vote but Merz can now push for a more formal process to make his five-point plan law. It is also highly symbolic.

The AfD was gleeful, hailing a“turning point”, or Zeitenwende, in migration policy. It celebrated the“fall of the firewall” and a“great day for democracy”. The SPD and Greens were furious, with outgoing chancellor Olaf Scholz accusing Merz of breaking his word – and breaking with the tradition of former chancellors from Konrad Adenauer to Angela Merkel by relying on votes from the far right. Merkel subsequently underlined Scholz's point by criticising Merz's move.

The Greens talked of a“dark day for our democracy”. A Left Party parliamentarian called out“to the barricades”, and some spontaneous demonstrations occurred around the country. Merz said he“regretted” that the vote had only been possible with AfD support but added that“doing the right thing does not become wrong when the wrong people – the AfD – vote for it”.

An election ahead

Merz's changed position on immigration and the AfD has come a few weeks ahead of an election that had initially got off to a slow start. The campaign is now suddenly polarised and angry on all sides.

The election is being held because the three-party governing coalition of social democratic SPD, Greens and liberal FDP collapsed in November over disputes on fiscal policy. Opinion polls have been quite stable, showing the CDU/CSU leading. However, Merz's party would need a coalition partner.

The AfD has been consistently in second place but the firewall would prevent a coalition. This helps explain why reactions to the Bundestag vote have been so fierce.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz looks on while Friedrich Merz speaks during the Bundestag debate. Alamy/dpa picture alliance

And while the government collapsed because of disagreements over the economy, several high-profile stabbings by migrants have turned this into an election about immigration. Indeed, migration, asylum and security questions are now right at the top of the list of voters' concerns .

The AfD has the wind in its sails and is basking in the glow of Elon Musk's noisy endorsements . It has adopted an even more hardline manifesto than its previous offerings, proposing“remigration” as a policy – code for removing legal migrants who are no longer welcome .

However, it is important to note that with this vote, Merz has not declared open season for a coalition with the AfD. And if a coalition was formed with the SPD or Greens, there is no way it would survive Merz turning to the AfD for support on issues where the coalition partner disagreed.

Scholz has warned of the risk of events similar to Austria, where the CDU/CSU's sister party, the ÖVP, initially ruled out going into government with the far-right FPÖ but changed its stance when negotiations with mainstream parties failed. Merz insists this won't happen but moderate CDU/CSU voters may heed Scholz's warnings and look elsewhere. Merz's gamble is that such losses would be offset by voters who support a harder line on migration – and even that he will win voters back from the AfD.

These events highlight the debate being had ever more often across Europe. Are far-right parties weakened if their positions are, to a degree, accommodated by the political mainstream? Or does this in fact strengthen and embolden them?

That debate will continue but there are more immediate consequences in the wake of the Bundestag vote. Germany's neighbours will look on uneasily, both because of the febrile political atmosphere in the largest EU member state at a time of substantial geopolitical pressure and because, if Germany were to be found to have set aside European law, that could trigger a total unravelling.