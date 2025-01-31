Umerov Arrives On Visit To The Netherlands
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Defense Minister Rustem Umerov of Ukraine arrived in the Netherlands to meet with the head of the Ministry of Defense, Ruben Brekelmans.
The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported this on Telegram.
The main purpose of Umerov's visit is to coordinate security cooperation plans for 2025 and visit the F-16 fighter training center, the report says.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp said Russia poses an existential threat to both Ukraine and Europe.
