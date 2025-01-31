Construction Robotics Market To Worth USD 749.85 Billion By 2032, At A CAGR Of 16.99% | Research By SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The growing demand for improved efficiency, safety, and cost reduction in construction projects is driving the adoption of robotics technology. Austin, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Construction Robotics Size & Growth Insights: According to the SNS Insider,“The Construction Robotics Market was valued at USD 183.5 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 749.85 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 16.99% from 2024-2032.” Construction Robotics Market: Transforming the Future of Building Efficiency The construction robotics market is rapidly growing, driven by advancements in automation and robotics technology, alongside the increasing demand for efficiency in construction methods. Robotic systems, such as robotic arms, self-driving vehicles, drones, and 3D printing technologies, are now essential in various construction tasks like bricklaying, demolition, and concrete printing. As labor shortages challenge the industry, robotics fills the gap by handling repetitive, labor-intensive tasks, enabling human workers to focus on more complex aspects. Innovations in AI, IoT, and sensors further enhance robotic systems, making them more reliable and scalable for projects of all sizes. Komatsu's showcase of cutting-edge lunar and underwater robotics at CES 2025 exemplifies the industry's forward-looking vision. With growing urbanization and infrastructure expansion in regions like Asia-Pacific and the Middle East, construction robotics is poised for significant growth, supported by public and private investments in smart cities and sustainable building practices. Get a Sample Report of Construction Robotics Market Forecast @ Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

ABB (IRB 6700, YuMi)

Advanced Construction Robots (SCARA Robots, Robotic Arm)

BROKK GLOBAL (Brokk 70, Brokk 110)

Ekso Bionics (EksoVest, EksoZeroG)

Autonomous Solutions Inc . (ASiMOW, Autonomous Hauling System)

MX3D (MX3D Metal 3D Printer, MX3D Bridge)

Husqvarna AB (Husqvarna DXR 140, Husqvarna DXR 310)

FBR Ltd (Hadrian X, KUKA Robotics Integration)

Conjet (Conjet 304, Conjet 506)

Komatsu Ltd . (D61EXi-24 Bulldozer, PC210LCi-10 Excavator)

Fujita Corporation (Fujita Robot Arm, Automated Bricklaying Robot)

Contour Crafting Corporation (Contour Crafting 3D Printer, Concrete Printing System)

CyBe Construction (CyBe Construction 3D Printer, CyBe Wall Printer)

KEWAZO (KEWAZO Lifter, KEWAZO Robotic Lift)

RobotWorx (Fanuc M-20iA, ABB IRB 6700)

Built Robotics (Built Excavator, Built Dozer)

ICON Technology, Inc. (ICON Vulcan, ICON Titan)

Dusty Robotics (Dusty R1, Dusty R2)

MUDBOTS 3D CONCRETE PRINTING, LLC (MudBots 3D Printer, MudBot Concrete Printer)

Advanced Construction Robotics, Inc. (IronBot, Robotic Rebar Installation)

NASKA.AI (Naska robotic arm, Naska construction robots)

nLink AS (nLink 3D Printer, Autonomous Construction Robot) Okibo (Okibo Construction Robot, Okibo Robotic Arm). Construction Robotics Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 183.5 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 749.85 Billion CAGR CAGR of 16.99% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation . By Type(Aboveground Storage Tanks, Underground Storage Tanks)

. By Product(Hazardous, Non-Hazardous)

. By Material(Steel, Concrete,Polyethylene,Others)

. By Application(Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Water, Food and Beverage, Others) Key Drivers . Robotics is solving labor shortages and reducing costs in construction by automating repetitive tasks and improving efficiency.

. Rapid Urbanization and Infrastructure Growth Drive the Adoption of Construction Robotics Across Emerging and Developed Economies.

Do y ou Have a ny Specific Queries o r Need a ny Customiz e Research on Construction Robotics Market, Request for Analyst Call @

Construction Robotics Market Dominant Segments and Future Growth Drivers by Automation, Function, and End-Use

By Automation

In 2023, the semi-autonomous segment led the construction robotics market, accounting for approximately 58% of the revenue. This dominance is due to the balance these systems offer between advanced automation and human control. Semi-autonomous robots are cost-effective, easier to integrate into existing workflows, and provide enhanced precision and safety, making them ideal for complex tasks with human oversight. On the other hand, the fully autonomous segment is expected to grow at a rapid CAGR of 18.24% from 2024 to 2032, driven by advancements in AI, machine learning, and sensor technology. Fully autonomous robots boost efficiency, reduce labor costs, and support large-scale infrastructure projects, positioning them as a key solution for overcoming labor shortages and handling complex construction demands.

By Function

In 2023, the material handling segment led the construction robotics market, capturing around 35% of the revenue share. This dominance is driven by the high demand for automated solutions in transporting, lifting, and placing heavy materials, which improve efficiency, reduce labor costs, and enhance safety. The segment's versatility across various projects further strengthens its leadership.

The demolition segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 26.53% from 2024 to 2032, fueled by the increasing use of robotic systems for hazardous demolition tasks. These robots offer precision, safety, and cost-efficiency, supporting infrastructure redevelopment and stricter safety regulations.

By End-Use

In 2023, the industrial segment led the construction robotics market with 43% of the revenue share, driven by its extensive use in large-scale projects like factories and power plants, where precision and efficiency are essential.

The residential segment, projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.64% from 2024 to 2032, is fueled by rising housing demand and urbanization. Robotics in tasks like bricklaying and material handling helps meet the need for faster, cost-effective, and sustainable construction, while addressing labor shortages and consumer demand for quality.

Asia Pacific Leads Construction Robotics Market with Rapid Growth and High Demand

In 2023, the Asia Pacific region dominates the construction robotics market, accounting for around 43% of the revenue share and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 18.64% from 2024 to 2032. This growth is fuelled by rapid urbanization, industrialization, and significant infrastructure development in countries like China, India, and Southeast Asia. Government investments in smart cities, transportation networks, and housing projects are driving demand for advanced construction technologies. Labour shortages and rising costs in urban areas are pushing the adoption of robotics to boost efficiency and shorten project timelines. With continued technological advancements and economic expansion, Asia Pacific is poised to remain a key hub for innovation and growth in the construction robotics market.

Purchase Single User PDF of Construction Robotics Market Report (33% Discount) @

Recent Development



On June 2024, ABB Robotics and SAMSUNG E&A have partnered to automate the production of prefabricated modules for industrial construction. ABB robots will be deployed in SAMSUNG E&A's Smart Shops to enhance productivity, quality, and sustainability by automating key tasks such as cutting, welding, and rebar assembly for construction projects worldwide.

January 2025, Brokk Inc. has been appointed as the North American distributor for Darda, expanding its portfolio of demolition equipment. The company will focus on building a Darda dealer network and increasing product awareness in various industries. January 2025, Komatsu showcases its innovative lunar construction excavator and underwater construction robot at CES 2025. The company highlights its advancements in technology for extreme applications in construction and mining industries.

T able o f Contents - Major Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Adoption Rates of Emerging Technologies

5.2 Network Infrastructure Expansion, by Region

5.3 Cybersecurity Incidents, by Region (2020-2023)

5.4 Cloud Services Usage, by Region

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Construction Robotics Market Segmentation, by Function

8. Construction Robotics Market Segmentation, by Type

9. Construction Robotics Market Segmentation, by End-use

10. Construction Robotics Market Segmentation, by Automation

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company Profiles

13. Use Cases and Best Practices

14. Conclusion

Access More Research Insights of Construction Robotics Market Growth & Outlook Report 2024-2032@

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at ... ]

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy ... Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US) | +91-7798602273 (IND)