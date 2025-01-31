Vroozi Marks Record Growth Year With Industry Recognition And Customer Success

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Vroozi Marks Record Growth Year

Procurement software leader achieves record 2024 revenue growth and recognition in 78 G2 reports while expanding into new vertical markets

- Shaz Khan, CEO and Co-founder, VrooziLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Vroozi, the intelligent procure-to-pay platform, today announced significant growth and achievements for 2024, marked by record subscription revenue growth of 31%, expansion into new industries, and consistent recognition for customer satisfaction and implementation excellence.Throughout 2024, Vroozi strengthened its position in the procurement technology space, achieving unprecedented recognition from G2 , the world's largest business software marketplace. The company was featured in 78 reports across key categories including Procure-to-Pay, Spend Management, Accounts Payable, Spend Analysis, and E-Commerce, earning a total 58 badges in 2024 for exceptional performance, usability, and customer satisfaction – among them the“Best Results for Enterprise Purchasing” badge. Notably, Vroozi customers achieved ROI with their platform investment in less than a year including boosting spend compliance against pre-negotiated contracts by 45% and reducing document processing costs by 60%, significantly outperforming the industry average."Only about 10% of all vendors on G2 appear in our quarterly Market Reports,” said Sydney Sloan, CMO of G2.“Congratulations to Vroozi for earning a coveted spot in our reports this season, a recognition powered by the authentic reviews of their customers.”"In 2024, we saw remarkable growth across every aspect of our business," said Shaz Khan, CEO and Co-founder of Vroozi. "Beyond our record subscription revenue growth, we've expanded into new industries including distillery, commercial real estate, aerospace and defense. What makes me particularly proud is our team's dedication to crafting an enterprise-grade, user-first platform that helps mid-market and large multinational organizations deliver fantastic business results with simplicity, control, and speed."The company's SpendTechplatform, which combines eProcurement, marketplace capabilities, and invoice automation, saw substantial enhancements throughout the year. These improvements helped drive adoption in new market segments while strengthening Vroozi's presence in its core enterprise and mid-market customer base.Key 2024 highlights include:- Partnership expansions with three new software integrations- Over forty new platform capabilities and features released across the Vroozi SpendTechTM platform- Team expansion across engineering, customer success, sales, and operations- Customer satisfaction rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars on G2- Recognition as a Leader in G2's GridReport for Catalog ManagementLooking ahead in 2025, Vroozi plans to build on this momentum by expanding into additional industries while continuing to enhance its platform capabilities with AI-powered document collaboration, process orchestration, and spend analytics. The company will maintain its focus on delivering practical solutions for complex procurement challenges across an even broader range of vertical markets.About VrooziVroozi is a leading provider of AI-powered procurement and spend management software that enables businesses to streamline purchasing, control costs, and make smarter spending decisions. Combining advanced artificial intelligence with a user-friendly interface, Vroozi's cloud-based platform empowers organizations to automate procurement workflows, enhance spend visibility, and strengthen supplier relationships. Serving both enterprise and mid-market businesses across diverse industries, Vroozi drives efficiency and cost savings in procurement operations, helping companies achieve strategic value from their procurement investments. For more information, visit .

