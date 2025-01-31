Aspire2steam Announces Seven Scholarship Recipients For Winter '25 Term

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Awardees include Adele Bosma, Ditya Jain, Jasmine Wongphatarakul, Madelyn Seiler, Marianne Nguyen, Marissa Yeh, and Rajvi Khanjan Shroff.

Aspire2STEAM

Scholarship non-profit celebrates latest Awardees, kicking off the year with momentum

- Cheryl O'DonoghueDAVENPORT, IA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Aspire2STEAM , which provides educational scholarships, recognition, and mentoring to young women and girls who are working towards careers that require education in science, tech, engineering, the arts, or math (STEAM), has announced the names of seven students who have each received scholarships for the Winter '25 school term.“We're starting off the new year with two noteworthy announcements,” reported Cheryl O'Donoghue, Founder of Aspire2STEAM.“First, we're excited to disclose that Aspire2STEAM has awarded seven student scholarships, supporting the hard work of these marvelous scholars as they advance their education and ignite positive change in the world. Second, with this announcement, we are launching a campaign to fund at least 25 new scholarships in 2025. With the world changing rapidly day after day, it's paramount that Aspire2STEAM continue its work to help bring about scholarship award equity and recognize the contributions of young women pursuing STEAM careers.”Of the seven scholarships, one is an ADVISOR scholarship, which recognizes students who volunteer their time and talents to support students and female-forward initiatives. The other six are ASPIRER scholarships, which recognizes diligent students pursuing a STEAM-related college degree.The ADVISOR scholarship recipient is:.Marianne Nguyen, a freshman at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, majoring in Computer Science with minors in Bioinformatics and Computational Biology;The ASPIRER scholarship recipients are:.Adele Bosma, a freshman at Northern Arizona University, majoring in Computer Science;.Ditya Jain, a freshman at the University of Texas at Dallas, majoring in Computer Science and minoring in pre-law;.Jasmine Wongphatarakul, a sophomore at the University of California, Los Angeles, double majoring in Computer Science and Linguistics with a minor in Data Science Engineering;.Madelyn Seiler, a freshman at University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, majoring in Music Education;.Marissa Yeh, a junior at the University of Southern California, majoring in Environmental Studies with a minor in Urban Planning;.Rajvi Khanjan Shroff, a freshman at San Jose State University, majoring in Computer Science.“Throughout 2025, each recipient will have their story told as part of our recognition program,” stated O'Donoghue.“We always congratulate each student individually and share how they're bettering their communities in their own unique ways. Their stories and accomplishments are incredibly inspiring to our supporters and to future generations considering STEAM careers.”About Aspire2STEAMHelp us fund more scholarships for students! Donate now.Established in 2018, Aspire2STEAM is a charitable 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, which has earned Guidestar's Gold Seal for accountability, integrity, and transparency. We remain steadfast in our commitment to help women and girls over the incredible hurdles of scholarship award inequity, rising education costs and student debt, and the real, ever-present opportunity barriers that keep them out of most male-dominated industries.Aspire2STEAM offers two unique programs promoting STEAM education (Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts, and Mathematics). Our flagship offering is a scholarship, mentoring, and recognition program to help young women and girls break through seen and unseen barriers and complete STEAM-related training, certification, and education. Our newest program, Students4Students, offers students and recent graduates paid opportunities to gain valuable, hands-on business training and leadership experience as they operate a nonprofit business (Aspire2STEAM).Scholarship Applications Accepted Year-Round! Share this online application today.Please donate. Your kindness is a catalyst for change and empowerment for the young women and girls we serve.

Cheryl O'Donoghue

Aspire2STEAM

+1 630-253-8861

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.