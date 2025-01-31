Mission North Announces New Partners And Funding For Foster The Future Diversity Initiative

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Fellowship Applications Are Open Through March 3

- Tyler PerryNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Mission North announced today new agency partners and funding for its Foster the Future initiative, which offers students support and paid internships to build a more diverse and equitable public relations industry. The 2025 initiative has a larger pool of fellowship award funds and four new agency partners.Now in its third year, the initiative has expanded in several ways. Joining the new agency partners are three others returning from 2024's program. Collectively, participating agencies have committed $92,500 in fellowship awards for 2025 – an increase of more than $10,000 since last year. Since the initiative's launch in 2022, agencies have allocated more than $250,000 in fellowship awards.“Our commitment to diversifying the public relations industry has not changed in spite of the troubling backlash to diversity programs that we're seeing across the business world,” said Tyler Perry, co-CEO of Mission North.“I'm energized that so many agencies are standing with us to tell rising BIPOC public relations talent loud and clear that our industry needs them.”The eight participating agencies will offer fellows a mix of scholarships, stipends, and paid internships to give them real-world work experience and meaningful financial support for their education. Some agencies, including Mission North, will offer their internships in person for the first time this year to deepen connections with their teams.Previously open to women-identifying BIPOC students, Mission North's fellowship is now open to all BIPOC students to address the disparity in male and gender-diverse BIPOC representation in the industry. For example, Black men hold just 3% of entry-level PR roles .“Intersectionality is at the core of our decision to open our fellowship to all BIPOC students,” said Perry.“As Foster the Future has evolved, we've evolved our thinking – and the program's success has allowed us to expand our reach."Eligible students may apply now through March 3, 2025. The 2025 awards include:- Mission North The Future Is...Fellowship: $35,000 scholarship, $6,000 fellowship stipend, eight-week internship in New York, NY, or San Francisco, CA- AGEAN Public Relations Fellowship: $2,500 scholarship, five-week remote internship- The Bliss Group Bliss-Baker Fellowship: $5,000 scholarship, eight-week internship in New York, NY- LaunchSquad Fellowship: $15,000 scholarship, $4,000 fellowship stipend, eight-week remote internship- Greenough Communications Fellowship: $3,500 scholarship, eight-week internship in Boston, MA- Hermes PR Fellowship: $5,000 scholarship, six-week internship in New York, NY- V2 Communications Fellowship: $2,500 fellowship, eight-week internship in Boston, MA- The Key PR Fellowship: $10,000 scholarship, $4,000 fellowship stipend, eight-week internship in San Francisco, CAAbout Mission NorthAwarded Fast Company's Most Innovative in 2024 and PRovoke's 2024 Technology Agency of the Year, Mission North is a strategic communications agency that helps technology and life sciences companies accelerate their market impact at every growth stage. The agency is headquartered in New York and San Francisco, with offices in Los Angeles, Boston, Washington D.C., and Portland, Oregon. For more information, visit .About AGEANAGEAN specializes in brand-building PR. It was founded in 2020 by award-winning PR industry leader, Alyssa Garnick, when she saw a need for big brands to find high-quality project work for high-stakes assignments and to get big agency-caliber brand PR work for less. AGEAN does brand-building PR for consumer brands, products and companies and they work across all categories from health to tech, retail to real estate, travel and food. AGEAN marries creativity with strategy at all times and uses an earned-media lens to create PR campaigns for brands that drive positive reputation by generating press coverage, conversation and commerce. Their press announcements, product launches and campaigns are award-winning and they based in New York and have team members across the U.S.About The Bliss GroupThe Bliss Group is a marketing communications agency that blends data science with the art of storytelling to connect to people with precision, empathy and purpose. We tell stories across mediums in ways that inspire action and make an impact.About LaunchSquadLaunchSquad is an independent public relations, story development and creative agency. Our team is curious, diverse, kind and relentless. We partner seamlessly with change-the-world companies-crafting and executing integrated, strategic communications programs that achieve measurable business results. We are a people-first company committed to making sure everyone has a great experience and an equal opportunity to grow and succeed.About Greenough CommunicationsGreenough Communications provides brand marketing and communications for the moments that matter and specializes in creating the moments in between. Named a Top Agency by PR Daily, we hire purposefully and have assembled a team of strategic thinkers with integrated capabilities and unmatched industry experience across industries, including technology, healthcare, business services, and the climate transition. To learn more about our services, visit and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.About Hermes PRHermesPR helps healthcare and technology companies challenge the status quo, bringing innovative ideas, products, and services to life - and into the mainstream. Through consultative partnership, we develop clients' communications strategies, stories and thought leadership efforts, always in service of generating meaningful business outcomes. For more information, please visit hermespr.About V2 CommunicationsV2 Communications is an integrated communications firm that works with B2B, climate, and healthcare companies, from startups to publicly traded companies. V2's clients strive to be iconic technology brands that have an outsized impact on business, the planet, or humanity through their innovations, and V2 designs and executes integrated communications strategies across earned, owned, and paid channels that shape their markets and make them market leaders. V2's proven process ensures clients benefit from thorough program planning, increased speed, flexibility, and efficiency of program execution, and ongoing strategic counsel to maximize market shifts and refine programs to deliver consistent high levels of business success.About The Key PRThe Key has launched dozens of startups, built brands, and created multi-dimensional communications programs for a wide range of companies. Our mission is to empower people and companies to unlock their best through high-impact, low-b.s. communications. At the heart of our programs are sharp strategy, story development, thoughtful media outreach, and real consultation. With a strong focus on early-stage tech, we also dabble in consumer, nonprofit, and social impact work, along with PR strategy and support for many well-established companies.

