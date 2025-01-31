Zerotrusted.Ai Appoints Tony Mcintosh As Chief Revenue Officer And Director Of AI Development

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

KISSIMMEE, FL, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ZeroTrusted , a leading provider of AI security solutions with a focus on Privacy, Reliability and Governance, is pleased to announce the expanded role of Tony McIntosh, who will now serve as Director of AI Development in addition to his current position as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Tony McIntosh's new responsibilities will focus on advancing AI innovation while continuing to drive revenue growth and strategic expansion.As CRO, Tony McIntosh has been instrumental in scaling ZeroTrusted's market presence and strengthening customer relationships. His promotion reflects the company's commitment to customer-driven innovation, ensuring that its AI solutions remain cutting-edge, secure, and responsive to the evolving needs of enterprises."Customers are at the heart of everything we do. Their challenges drive our innovation, and we are committed to delivering AI solutions that are not only secure but also adaptable to real-world needs," said Tony McIntosh. "I'm excited to take on this expanded role and further enhance ZeroTrusted's AI capabilities while continuing to drive business growth.”Waylon Krush, CEO of ZeroTrusted, added,“Tony's leadership has been invaluable in growing our customer base and strengthening our position in the AI security space. His deep understanding of both market dynamics and AI development makes him the ideal choice to guide our innovation efforts while keeping customer needs at the forefront.”This promotion underscores ZeroTrusted's dedication to staying ahead of industry demands by continuously evolving its AI security solutions. Tony McIntosh's expanded leadership role will help accelerate product innovation while ensuring the company remains responsive to the challenges enterprises face in AI adoption and secure data sharing.For more information, visit .

