عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Motivate Youngsters In J & K To Contribute In Nation Building Activities: LG Sinha To NCC Cadets

Motivate Youngsters In J & K To Contribute In Nation Building Activities: LG Sinha To NCC Cadets


1/31/2025 9:03:45 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Asserting that he wants the local youth to spearhead the transformational journey of Jammu and Kashmir, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday urged the National Cadet Corps (NCC) to motivate and encourage youngsters in the Union Territory to contribute to nation-building activities.

Interacting with the NCC cadets, who returned after attending the Republic Day Camp in New Delhi, he also asked the cadets to focus on five resolutions: rapid development of J&K, improving the quality of life for citizens, creating social units, inspiring constructive social change through the ideals and values of NCC, and ensuring the participation of every section of society in the nation's development journey.

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of 127 cadets from the Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh NCC Directorate participated in this year's Republic Day celebration. Seventeen NCC cadets were selected to march on Kartavya Path, and five cadets were selected for the Guard of Honour.

ADVERTISEMENT

The cadets shared their experiences from the Republic Day camp with the Lt Governor at a special function at Raj Bhawan.

The Lt Governor complimented the cadets and NCC officers, noting that their historic participation in the Republic Day celebrations, securing several prestigious awards and accolades, had reinforced the NCC's vital role in nurturing the nation's future leaders.

Read Also Welfare Of Deprived Sections Should Be Govt's Top Priority: LG Maharaja Hari Singh's Vision Shaped Modern J&K: LG

“NCC cadets have always demonstrated exceptional skills, discipline, and dedication in carrying out their duties. I must applaud the ideas and energy of our young cadets to develop and improve society, address challenges through innovative solutions, and engage in selfless service,” he said.

Sinha stated that the youth are the hope for a better world and a brighter future for J&K.

“The youth have a great responsibility to carry forward the ideals and values of our ancient civilization and build a stronger J&K. The spirit of NCC will help them power the mission of peace and progress and achieve the goal of constructive social change,” he added, urging NCC cadets to motivate and encourage youngsters to contribute to nation-building activities.

The Lt Governor felicitated the cadets with certificates of excellence for their significant contributions to the success of the contingent.

Additional Director General of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh Directorate, Maj Gen A Bevli, presented a memento to the Lt Governor as a token of gratitude for his continuous support of the NCC's initiatives.

Senior Under Officer (SUO) Ekta Kumari led the All India NCC Girls Contingent during the Republic Day Parade 2025 on Kartavya Path, earning appreciation from the President of India and the DG NCC Commendation Card.

Junior Under Officer (JUO) Abida Afreen, recognized for her outstanding performance, was honoured with the Raksha Mantri Commendation Card. She has also been selected to scale Mt. Everest later this year, serving as a role model and an inspiration for aspiring youth.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN31012025000215011059ID1109153208


Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search