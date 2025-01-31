TBWA\Chiat\Day LA Launches We Heart LA Fundraiser To Support Wildfire Relief Efforts

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The "We Heart LA" Brand Toolkit is a downloadable set of creative assets that brands can use to amplify their support for the city both visually and monetarily. The kit includes customizable materials for social media, out-of-home advertising, and other platforms. Additionally, T-shirts, totes and hats donning the "We Heart LA" logo, are available for consumers. The creative design elements of the campaign blend iconic imagery inspired by the "LA" hand gesture with the warmth and optimism of a yellow heart-a symbol of hope and renewal.

"The heart of Los Angeles is its incredible people-the diverse communities that come together in times of crisis to lift each other up," said Kirsten Rutherford, Executive Creative Director at TBWA\Chiat\Day LA. Decades ago, ahead of the 1984 Olympics, our agency brought the city's vibrancy to life via Randy Newman's iconic 'I Love LA' as the soundtrack to a major sports commercial. Today, that enduring love for LA drives this new movement, inviting everyone to rally together for our community in its time of need."

All proceeds from the brand toolkit and merchandise will go to the LA Arts Community Wildfire Relief Fund , the Getty-led emergency relief fund for the thousands of artists and arts workers in all disciplines who have lost residences, studios, or livelihoods or have otherwise been impacted by the devastating Los Angeles fires.

"'We Heart LA' is more than a campaign-it's a movement," said Courtney Nelson, President of TBWA\Chiat\Day LA. "It's about cherishing the true spirit of this great city: resilient, compassionate, and united in the face of adversity. Our goal is to make a lasting positive impact on the vibrant creative community that makes up our city and industry. We're so lucky to call Los Angeles home to our agency and are committed to helping it flourish again."

Individuals and brands can join the movement now by visiting weheartlosangeles .

