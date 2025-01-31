(MENAFN- PR Newswire) As a Wyoming-registered company, IO has a deep-rooted commitment to the state, drawn by its crypto-friendly regulatory environment and forward-thinking approach to blockchain adoption. The Integrity PAC reinforces Hoskinson's long-standing dedication to Wyoming's ambitions to become a global hub for emerging technologies-including blockchain, AI, quantum computing, and more.

The announcement comes as Wyoming prepares to launch its state-backed stablecoin initiative in 2025, marking a significant milestone in its journey toward leadership in financial innovation. The blockchain, renowned for its scalability, interoperability, and energy-efficient design, is well-suited to power these transformative developments.

"Wyoming is uniquely positioned to lead the way in blockchain innovation and beyond - and I want to support that journey," said Charles Hoskinson, Founder of Input Output. "I'm proud to deepen my commitment to this state, which has a strong and genuine drive for technological progress. The Wyoming Integrity PAC represents a vital step toward establishing a framework of fairness and accountability in public procurement, ensuring that both government and private stakeholders operate with transparency and due diligence. Without this foundation, Wyoming's ambitions to lead in blockchain adoption and digital transformation could falter, and the U.S. risks compromising its reputation as a global leader in digital innovation. This is an outcome I am determined to prevent. By fostering an impartial, fully transparent, and uncompromised process, my Wyoming PAC can level the playing field, give all innovators an equal opportunity to shape our technological future, and creating a blueprint of transparency for others to follow."

Commitment to Transparency and Sustainability

The upcoming Wyoming Integrity PAC will address the growing imperative for transparency in both government operations and the crypto industry. As public trust in emerging technologies grows, so does the need for robust, fair, and ethical practices that stand up to scrutiny. Once launched, this PAC will represent a major step toward achieving these goals, ensuring that Wyoming's future as a digital innovation hub is built on a foundation of accountability.

Hoskinson's efforts build on prior collaborations with Wyoming government figures like former lawmaker Tyler Lindholm and Former Deputy Secretary of State Karen Wheeler, whose visionary leadership helped establish Wyoming as a trailblazer in blockchain-friendly legislation.

About Charles Hoskinson

Charles Hoskinson is an American philanthropist and entrepreneur. He is a co-founder of the blockchain engineering company Input Output Global,Inc, and the Cardano blockchain platform and was a co-founder of the Ethereum blockchain platform.

Founded in 2015, Input Output is one of the world's leading blockchain infrastructure research and engineering companies. Fully decentralised remote working organisation committed to the highest principles of academic rigor and evidence-based software development.

The company builds high-assurance blockchain infrastructure solutions for the public, private sector, and government clients. It is also the driving force behind the decentralised and smart contract platform, Cardano, as well as the upcoming Midnight blockchain. For more information please visit the website here .

