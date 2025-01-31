Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, And Other Music Icons Unite For Fireaid Concert To Help Raise Funds For LA Wildfire Victims

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A star-studded lineup of musicians, first responders, and wildfire survivors came together for FireAid, a massive benefit concert on Thursday night. Held across two venues-Kia Forum and Intuit Dome-the event raised millions for those affected by the devastating LA-area wildfires . The six-hour spectacle featured emotional performances, powerful survivor testimonies, and a call to action for donations.

Nirvana reunion steals the dhow

One of the night's biggest surprises was a Nirvana reunion, with St. Vincent, Kim Gordon, and Joan Jett stepping in for the late Kurt Cobain. The group performed“Breed,”“School,” and“Territorial Pissings,” electrifying the audience. Drummer Dave Grohl's daughter, Violet, delivered a stirring rendition of“All Apologies.”

Lady Gaga debuts emotional new song

Lady Gaga closed the night with an emotionally charged set featuring“Shallow” and“Always Remember Us This Way.” She also debuted a new song, co-written with her fiancé, businessman Michael Polansky.

“All I need is time,” she sang in the folk-infused chorus.“To heal my broken wings and then I'll soar.”

Green Day and Billie Eilish open the event

Green Day kicked off the concert with“Last Night on Earth,” before bringing Billie Eilish onstage for a heartfelt performance.“If I lose everything in the fire / I'm sending all my love to you,” the lyrics resonated with the audience.

Billy Crystal brings humor and perspective

Actor Billy Crystal, who lost his Pacific Palisades home in the fires , served as the event's host.

“Our goal is simple tonight-to spend more money than the Dodgers spent on free agents,” he joked. Crystal also revealed that U2 made the night's first major donation of $1 million.