Organic Binder Market Anticipated To Reach US$10,951.957 Million By 2030 At A CAGR Of 4.27%

Organic Binder Market

The organic binder is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.27% to attain a market size of US$10,951.957 million by 2030, from US$8,884.346 million in 2025.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the organic binder market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.27% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$10,951.957 million by 2030.Following up the global market trend, in January 2025, Arkema launched a new range of ENCOR bio-based waterborne dispersions designed for textile printing and finishing applications. These binders, with up to 30% bio-based content, and up to 40% carbon footprint reduction compared to traditional textile resins can be applied to the textile industries. Arkema is a prominent company in specialty materials.LIGOS BH 7340 SCE Binder was launched by Trinseo in December 2023, this was the company's compostable first bio-hybrid binder for use in coated paper board products. By utilizing a proprietary method that introduces corn starch as a feedstock, the binder has been imparted with biodegradable properties that meet international standards. The study was sponsored by Trinseo and conducted by Organic Waste Systems (OWS), which examined the aerobic biodegradation of LIGOS BH 7340 SCE Binder.The market for the organic binder is also expanded by developments like Stora Enso and Kolon Industries signed a joint development agreement in March 2023, to develop and industrialize bio-based polyesters and their applications along with the binder resin formulations. Application covers, packaging, car tire reinforcements, and films for products such as electronics, panels, and displays.Access sample report or view details:The organic binder market is segmented into resins, wax, gums, and shellac by binder type. The resins is witnessing a substantial demand from the construction, electronics, and manufacturing industries. The wax is consumed from household products such as candles and textiles. The shellac is a natural resin that can be utilized in pharmaceuticals, finishing, cosmetics, and coating food and food packages.By application, the organic binder market is segmented into paints & coatings, construction, food & agriculture, pharmaceutical, printing & packaging, and others. The paints & coatings industry is witnessing significant growth through the development of new housing projects, rising infrastructural projects, growth in the automotive industry, rising aerospace and shipping industry, etc. The pharmaceutical industry demand will expand with the growing number of chronic disease ailments around the world.Based on geography, the Asia Pacific region of the organic binder market is growing significantly. According to the World Integrated Trade Solution (WITS), the top exporter of natural gums, resins, gum-resins, and balsams is India in 2023 with an export quantity of 7,605,940 Kg. India was also a top importer with the import quantity 39,491,000 Kg in 2023.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the organic binder market that have been covered are BASF SE, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Harmony Additive Pvt. Ltd., Foseco, Ceraflux India Pvt. Ltd., Technofink, ENDURA IPNR, Empower Materials Inc., Ashland, and Vesuvius.The market analytics report segments the organic binder market as follows:.By Binder TypeoResinsoWaxoGumsoShellac.By ApplicationoPaints & CoatingsoConstructionoFood & AgricultureoPharmaceuticaloPrinting & PackagingoOthers.By Geography.North AmericaoUSAoCanadaoMexico.South AmericaoBraziloArgentinaoOthers.EuropeoUKoGermanyoFranceoItalyoSpainoOthers.Middle East and AfricaoSaudi ArabiaoUAEoOthers.Asia PacificoChinaoIndiaoJapanoSouth KoreaoTaiwanoThailandoIndonesiaoOthersCompanies Profiled:.BASF SE.DuPont de Nemours, Inc..Harmony Additive Pvt. Ltd..Foseco.Ceraflux India Pvt. Ltd..Technofink.ENDURA IPNR.Empower Materials Inc..Ashland.VesuviusReasons for Buying this Report:-.Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments..Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy..Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments..Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment..Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:.Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030.Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis.Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis.Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countriesCompany Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:.Aerogel Market:.Global Wood Wax Market:.Water-Based Resins Market:About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. 