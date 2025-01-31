President Ramkalawan Welcomes European Bodybuilding Champion Wallace Dorasamy

(MENAFN- APO Group)

President Wavel Ramkalawan welcomed European bodybuilding champion Wallace Dorasamy to State House this morning, celebrating his outstanding victory at the National Physique Committee (NPC)/International Federation of Bodybuilding and (IFBB) European Championships last year 2024.

Dorasamy, who secured in the middleweight category, shared his inspiring journey with the President, highlighting the discipline, consistency, and mental resilience required to achieve excellence in the sport. He also expressed deep gratitude to President Ramkalawan and the government for their steadfast support throughout his competitive career. Known for his strong spiritual foundation, Dorasamy credited his success to unwavering determination and a dedicated support system.

President Ramkalawan congratulated the champion on his remarkable achievement, commending his commitment to the sport and his role in elevating Seychelles' presence on the international stage. He praised Dorasamy for serving as a source of inspiration to aspiring athletes across the country.

During the meeting, Dorasamy proudly presented his collection of medals and trophies, including his latest accolade from the European Championships. Reflecting on his journey, he acknowledged the challenges he had overcome and the invaluable encouragement that propelled him forward.

"Regardless of different setbacks, I have been blessed with incredible support that has pushed me to keep hoping and aiming for greater achievements," Dorasamy stated during the meeting.

Accompanying the champion was his coach and partner, Ms. Tara De La Fontaine, who has played a key role in his training and success.

