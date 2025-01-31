Century Financial Celebrates 35 Years Of Excellence With Employee-Centric Awards Night

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE: In a rapidly evolving workplace, the shift in employee expectations underscores the critical need for companies to foster a culture where employees feel valued, supported, and motivated to contribute to the organization's growth. As per a recent report by Parisima Talent a strategic talent business within Dulsco Group, companies are prioritizing incentives, professional development and comprehensive wellness programs, as well as flexible work arrangements. These trends reflect the growing demand for holistic workplace environments that not only recognize individual contributions but also enable personal and professional growth.

In the past 35 years, Century Financial has established itself as a beacon of excellence in the highly competitive global financial investments industry. The company has expanded its services and embraced technological advancements through its strategic initiatives, ensuring it remains at the forefront of the financial investment sector.

The company's one crucial difference is establishing a culture that prioritises its people. It builds long-lasting relationships and empowers individuals by fostering a growth-oriented, inclusive, and well-being-focused work environment.





The evening paid tribute to the“Centurions,” the passionate and dedicated individuals who form the heart of the company. With a culture rooted in trust, innovation, and collaboration, Century has not only grown to over 250 strong staff strength but has also been consistently recognized as a Great Place to Work Certified company for the past four years and ranked as the #1 Best Workplace in the UAE in 2024 event highlighted the collective commitment that powers Century's success, honouring its people as the true architects of its achievements and reinforcing the shared vision that continues to shape its extraordinary story.

Mr. Bal Krishen, Chairman of Century Financial, expressed his gratitude and pride, stating,“For over 35 years, Century Financial has been deeply rooted in a culture that places its people at the heart of everything we do. From the very beginning, we have strived to build an organization that celebrates and values its employees as an integral part of the Century family.” He further added,“Our commitment to investing in our people, processes, and environment has fostered a respectful workplace where every individual's potential is recognized, nurtured, and empowered to thrive.”

Yogesh Khairajani, Global Market Strategist with Century Financial with over 10 years shares,“Being part of Century Financial has been an incredibly rewarding experience. It's not just about the work we do-it's about the environment we thrive in. The recognition we receive here is a true reflection of how much the company values its people, and it motivates all of us to give our best every single day.”

This unforgettable evening reaffirmed Century Financials' phenomenal growth and commitment to its people, celebrating their pivotal role in the company's success and paving the way for an even brighter future.

About Century Financial:

Century Financial is a leading investment services company based in the United Arab Emirates. With a legacy spanning over 35 years, Century Financial has been at the forefront of providing excellent client services and a wide range of trading instruments across various asset classes. The company's commitment to client education and its dedication to delivering a superior trading experience has earned it a trusted reputation among UAE investors.