Award-Winning Catking Cattery Expands Its Reach: Bringing Healthy, Beautiful Kittens To Families Across Canada

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Setting New Standards in Responsible Breeding and Feline Care

Toronto, ON, 31st January 2025, ZEX PR WIRE , CatKing Cattery, an internationally acclaimed and award-winning breeder of British Shorthair and British Longhair kittens, is proud to announce its expanded services, bringing its exceptional kittens to families across Canada. Renowned for its ethical breeding practices and dedication to feline and temperament, CatKing Cattery sets new standards for responsible pet ownership and breeding.

“As we expand our reach across Canada, our goal remains the same: to provide families with healthy, well-socialized kittens that bring joy and companionship,” said a CatKing Cattery representative.“We are excited to connect with more cat lovers and share the beauty and charm of our British Shorthair and Longhair kittens.”

Founded with a commitment to quality, care, and transparency, CatKing Cattery has established itself as a trusted name in the pet industry. With certifications from leading global cat associations such as TICA (The International Cat Association) and CFA (Cat Fanciers' Association), the cattery ensures that every kitten meets rigorous breed standards. The cattery's reputation for excellence is bolstered by multiple accolades at international competitions, where its kittens have been lauded for their stunning appearances and friendly personalities.

“Our mission has always been to raise healthy, well-socialized kittens that bring joy to their new families,” said a spokesperson for CatKing Cattery.“Expanding our reach across Canada allows us to connect with more cat lovers and share our passion for these beautiful, loving companions.”

At CatKing Cattery, the health and happiness of their feline friends are paramount. Each kitten undergoes thorough veterinary health checks and genetic screening before being placed with their forever family. Raised in a nurturing, home-like environment, the kittens develop friendly, adaptable temperaments, making them ideal companions for households of all kinds. The cattery also provides a comprehensive health guarantee, ensuring peace of mind for pet parents.

What sets CatKing Cattery apart is its dedication to ethical practices. As a legally registered corporation in Ontario, the cattery fully complies with local laws and regulations. The facility features thoughtfully designed indoor and outdoor spaces, promoting the well-being of its residents. Additionally, CatKing Cattery's $2 million commercial liability insurance underscores its commitment to safety and responsibility.

Families interested in adding a British Shorthair or Longhair kitten to their home can explore CatKing Cattery's website to view available kittens, reserve their new furry friend, or learn more about the cattery's breeding standards. With flexible options and dedicated after-sales support, CatKing Cattery is more than a breeder; it's a lifelong partner for pet owners.

About CatKing Cattery

Based in Toronto, Canada, CatKing Cattery is a trusted breeder of British Shorthair and Longhair kittens. Dedicated to ethical breeding practices, the cattery prioritizes the health, socialization, and temperament of its kittens. As a TICA and CFA-certified cattery, CatKing Cattery upholds the highest standards of care, ensuring each kitten is well-prepared to become a cherished member of its new family.

Contact Information



Website: Phone: 647-994-3210