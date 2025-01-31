Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Celebrates Opening Of State-Of-The-Art Patient Care Facility In Seminole County

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The newly-constructed, two-story building was designed to enhance patient comfort and convenience and enhance provider efficiencies. The new Altamonte includes nine private exam rooms and 35 infusion therapy chairs. Patients have in-house access to specialty pharmacy and hematopathology laboratory services, as well as care coordination and access to the most advanced and promising treatments through participation in clinical trials.

The statewide practice's in Seminole County also includes the Lake Mary Cancer Center and Drug Development Unit, Sanford Radiation Oncology and the FCS Oviedo clinic. The new facility replaces the former FCS Altamonte clinic located at 206 Boston Ave.

Ralph Gousse, MD, FCS board-certified medical oncologist and hematologist who provides care to patients in Seminole County, said, "The individuals who work within these walls are dedicated to making a difference and helping to ensure the best possible outcomes for each of the patients who entrust their care to us."

Dr. Gousse is one of four board-certified medical oncologists and hematologists who provide care at the FCS Altamonte clinic. They are, Tarek Eldawy, MD , Mohsin Malik, MD and Kapilkumar Manvar, MD . The Altamonte team of cancer experts also includes advanced practice providers, board-certified oncology nutritionists and support staff.

Seminole County Chamber President Rebekah Arthur joined FCS physicians, senior leaders, patients and community colleagues and extended her appreciation for their partnership and commitment to the community's health and well-being.

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC: (FLCancer )

For more than 40 years, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) has embraced innovation to deliver world-class care and drive the dramatic transformation of oncology care through its robust clinical research program.

FCS provides patients with access to a wide range of clinical trials, positioning it as a leader in research among private oncology practices in Florida and across the country. In fact, before receiving FDA approval, the majority of new cancer drugs in the U.S. were first made available to patients through participation in clinical trials at FCS.

Our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians is committed to delivering tailored treatment plans that make the best use of cutting-edge precision oncology advancements to enhance patient outcomes.

