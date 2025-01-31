Exit Planning Institute Wins Bronze In 14Th Annual Best In Biz Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) We preach the power of human capital all of the time to business owners and advisors. This award proves that we practice what we preach, making a major impact on our and beyond.” - Scott Snider, President of The Exit Planning InstituteCLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Exit Planning Institute ® has been awarded a bronze medal in the Company of the Year category at the Best in Biz Awards 2024. This recognition highlights the organization's success in serving business owners and exit planning advisors, as well as the outstanding culture the organization has developed.



Best in Biz Awards is the only business awards program judged yearly by prominent editors and reporters from top-tier publications in North America. This year's judges were particularly impressed with the winning companies' continued innovation, comprehensive approach to workplace benefits, employee wellbeing programs, and community involvement.



"This is an incredible honor that recognizes our people,” said Scott Snider, President of Exit Planning Institute.“We preach the power of human capital all of the time to business owners and advisors. This award proves that we practice what we preach, making a major impact on our industry and beyond.”



Over the past year, Exit Planning Institute has driven meaningful change within the business advisory community, educating hundreds of advisors as they earn their Certified Exit Planning Advisor (CEPA) certification. Through its innovative education programs, industry-leading resources, and dedication to fostering impactful exits for business owners, EPI continues to set the standard for excellence in the field of exit planning. Winning a Best in Biz 2024 award reflects the Institute's vision of empowering advisors and owners to build businesses that leave a lasting legacy.



ABOUT EXIT PLANNING INSTITUTE

Exit Planning Institute (EPI) was formed in 2005 to serve the educational and resource needs of professional business advisors. Its Certified Exit Planning Advisor (CEPA) credential program is the most widely endorsed professional exit planning program in the world, providing advisors with the content, tools, and training needed to engage business owners and become their most valued advisors. For more information, visit exit-planning-institute or follow us on LinkedIn .



ABOUT BEST IN BIZ AWARDS

Since 2011, Best in Biz Awards has been the only independent business awards program judged by a who's who of prominent reporters and editors from top-tier publications from North America and around the world. Over the years, judges in the prestigious awards program have ranged from the Associated Press to the Wall Street Journal, and winners have spanned the spectrum, from blue-chip companies that form the bedrock of the global economy to some of the world's most innovative start-ups and nimble local companies. Each year, Best in Biz Awards honors are conferred in two separate programs: North America and International, in 100 categories, including company, team, executive, product, CSR, media, PR, and other categories. For more information, visit: .

