Intraoral Scanners Market Poised For Growth, Projected To Reach USD 1.23 Billion By 2032 At A 6.99% CAGR

Driven by AI integration, portability, and growing tourism, the intraoral scanners is set for rapid expansion worldwide.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to Research by SNS Insider, The Intraoral Scanners market , valued at USD 0.67 billion in 2023, is estimated to reach USD 1.23 billion by 2032, growing at a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.99% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.Market AnalysisIntraoral scanners are becoming essential tools in modern dentistry, replacing traditional impression materials that are often uncomfortable and less precise. These devices capture high-resolution images of the oral cavity and convert them into 3D models, which can be used for diagnostics, treatment planning, and the creation of dental prosthetics. The surge in demand for digital dentistry solutions, coupled with increasing awareness of the benefits of intraoral scanners, is expected to drive the market forward. According to a report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), nearly half of all adults in the United States suffer from some form of periodontal disease. This growing oral health burden is contributing to the rising demand for advanced dental technologies, such as intraoral scanners. Furthermore, the global dental services market is expanding, with significant investments in healthcare infrastructure and technological innovations. These factors are fueling the growth of the intraoral scanner market, as dental professionals seek faster, more efficient, and accurate solutions.Get a Free Sample Report of Intraoral Scanners Market @Key Players in Intraoral Scanners Market.Acteon Group Ltd..Dentsply Sirona.Carestream Dental.Align Technology.DÜRR DENTAL SE.Hint-Els GmbH.3Shape.Straumann Group.Smart Optics Sensortechnik GmbH.Planmeca Oy.DOF Inc..Dental Wings Inc..IOS Technologies Inc..Roland DG Corporation.Condor Scan AG.Medit Corp..Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc..Ormco Corporation.Dental Corporation (Envista Holdings Corporation).Shining 3D Tech Co. Ltd.Segment AnalysisBy ModalityIn 2023, the open systems segment dominated the intraoral scanners market, accounting for a substantial 97.3% of the total revenue share. Open systems are highly preferred due to their compatibility with a wide range of third-party software and hardware, offering greater flexibility to dental professionals. These systems allow for seamless integration with existing dental workflows, making them an attractive choice for clinics and dental laboratories. As open systems continue to evolve, they are expected to maintain their dominance in the market, providing a customizable and scalable solution for dental practices.By End-UserIn 2023, dental clinics emerged as the largest end-user segment, capturing 36.1% of the market revenue share. The increasing number of dental professionals adopting intraoral scanners in their practices is driving this segment's growth. The demand for digital impressions and precise 3D imaging is growing, particularly among general dentists, orthodontists, and prosthodontists. Intraoral scanners are transforming the way dental impressions are taken, making them more efficient, accurate, and comfortable for patients.Need any customization research on Intraoral Scanners Market, Enquire Now @Intraoral Scanners Market SegmentationBy Product Type.Intraoral Scanners-Benchtop Intraoral Scanners-Stand-Alone CAD/CAM Scanners-3D Handheld Scanners.Intraoral Cameras.Intraoral Sensors.Stand-Alone SoftwareBy Modality.Closed System.Open SystemBy End User.Hospitals.Dental Clinics.Group Dental Practices.Ambulatory Surgical CentresRegional AnalysisNorth America dominated the global intraoral scanners market in 2023, holding a 43% share of the total revenue. The region's strong market position can be attributed to the high level of healthcare expenditure, widespread adoption of digital dentistry, and the presence of key market players. In the United States, the demand for intraoral scanners is primarily driven by the increasing number of dental procedures and the growing trend of cosmetic dentistry. Moreover, the rising awareness about the advantages of digital dental technologies among both dental professionals and patients is further fueling market growth in the region. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has played a pivotal role in ensuring the safety and efficacy of dental technologies, including intraoral scanners, which has contributed to the widespread acceptance and adoption of these devices in clinical settings. Moreover, the increasing incidence of dental disorders and the aging population in the U.S. are likely to drive the demand for intraoral scanners, as they facilitate better diagnostics and treatment planning for complex dental conditions.In the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, the intraoral scanners market is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The rising demand for advanced dental care, coupled with increasing disposable incomes and a growing middle-class population, is driving the market in countries like China, India, and Japan. Additionally, the rapid development of healthcare infrastructure and the growing focus on improving oral health in these countries are contributing to the rising adoption of intraoral scanners.Recent Developments.In June 2023, Carestream Dental introduced its latest intraoral scanner, which boasts enhanced imaging capabilities and integration with digital treatment planning software. This new scanner aims to improve patient experience by reducing scanning time and increasing the accuracy of dental impressions..In September 2023, 3Shape launched an updated version of its TRIOS intraoral scanner, designed to provide faster, more accurate digital impressions with improved software functionalities. The new model also includes enhanced color scanning capabilities, offering a more natural representation of patients' teeth and gums.Buy Full Research Report on Intraoral Scanners Market 2024-2032 @Table of Contents – Major Key Points1. Introduction2. Executive Summary3. Research Methodology4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting6. Competitive Landscape7. Intraoral Scanners Market by Product Type8. Intraoral Scanners Market by Modality9. Intraoral Scanners Market by End User10. Regional Analysis11. Company Profiles12. Use Cases and Best Practices13. ConclusionSpeak with Our Expert Analyst Today to Gain Deeper Insights @About Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

