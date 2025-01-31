Dublin, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Shelves - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global for Smart Shelves was valued at US$4.4 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$15.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 23.0% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



The growth in the smart shelves market is driven by several factors, including technological advancements, evolving consumer expectations, and the increasing need for operational efficiency in retail. One of the primary drivers is the rising adoption of IoT and AI technologies in retail environments. These technologies enable real-time inventory tracking, dynamic pricing, and personalized promotions, helping retailers enhance efficiency while meeting customer demands. Additionally, the growing complexity of supply chains and inventory management in an omnichannel retail environment has created a strong demand for solutions that can provide visibility and control over stock levels. Smart shelves offer a streamlined approach to these challenges, reducing errors and improving profitability.

Another critical driver is the increasing focus on customer experience. Modern consumers expect a seamless, personalized shopping journey, whether in-store or online. Smart shelves address this need by enabling retailers to deliver targeted promotions, improve product availability, and enhance the overall shopping experience. The adoption of smart shelves is also being fueled by the growth of automated retail formats, such as cashier-less stores and self-checkout systems, where smart shelving is integral to smooth operations. Finally, the emphasis on sustainability in retail is encouraging the use of smart shelves for reducing waste, optimizing energy use, and improving overall resource efficiency. Together, these factors are propelling the smart shelves market forward, making it an essential investment for retailers looking to stay competitive in a rapidly changing landscape.

The report analyzes the Smart Shelves market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.

Component (Smart Shelf Hardware, Smart Shelf Software, Smart Shelf Services); Application (Inventory Management Application, Content Management Application, Pricing Management Application, Other Applications); End-Use (Supermarkets / Hypermarkets End-Use, Warehouses End-Use, Department Stores End-Use, Other End-Uses).

World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Smart Shelf Hardware segment, which is expected to reach US$7.1 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 20.6%. The Smart Shelf Software segment is also set to grow at 26.5% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $1.2 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 21.9% CAGR to reach $2.4 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

