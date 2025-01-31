Michael Mcindoe Signs New Contract With Edinburgh City

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) I'm honoured to extend my stay at Edinburgh City. The players, staff, and fans have been incredible, and this is just the beginning.” - Michael McIndoeEDINBURGH, UNITED KINGDOM, January 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Edinburgh City FC is delighted to announce that manager Michael McIndoe has signed a new three-and-a-half-year contract, securing his leadership at the club until summer 2028. His backroom staff, Kirk Crichton and Sean Coyle, have also committed their futures to the club with new deals.



McIndoe has transformed the team's fortunes, leading them to a remarkable run of form and back-to-back SPFL Manager of the Month awards. His leadership and tactical vision have been instrumental in stabilising and rebuilding the squad.



The Edinburgh City board expressed their excitement at securing McIndoe's

services for the long term:



“Michael has brought incredible energy and professionalism to the club, and his impact has been clear for everyone to see. His leadership, alongside Kirk and Sean, has been crucial in rebuilding our identity and pushing the team forward. We are delighted to keep them at the club as we continue this journey together.”



Speaking about his contract extension, McIndoe said:



“I'm honoured to extend my stay at Edinburgh City. The players, staff, and fans have been incredible, and this is just the beginning. We've built strong momentum, and I'm excited about the direction we're heading in.”



