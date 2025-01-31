Forging Lubricant Industry Analysis In East Asia Are Expected To Expand At 4.5% CAGR, Reaching US$ 2.21 Billion By 2034

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Forging Lubricant Analysis in East Asia

The East Asia forging lubricant grows with demand in automotive, aerospace, and machinery, emphasizing efficiency and sustainability | Fact Report

ROCKVILLE, MD , MD, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to a recently released market report by Fact, the East Asian industry's forging lubricant sales are expected to reach US$1.42 billion in 2024. By the end of 2034, the demand for forging lubricants is expected to have grown at a 4.5% CAGR to a worth of US$ 2.21 billion.It is anticipated that the growth of the East Asian automotive sector will increase demand for forged parts, which will in turn increase the need for lubricants in various forging operations. Investments in manufacturing facilities, industrialisation, and infrastructural development are responsible for the manufacturing sector's noteworthy growth. According to additional estimates, this will increase demand for forging lubricants.The forging lubricant industry in East Asia is experiencing steady growth, driven by the expansion of the automotive, aerospace, and heavy machinery sectors. Increasing industrialization and advancements in hot and cold forging techniques are boosting the demand for high-performance lubricants that improve efficiency, reduce wear and tear, and enhance product precision.The rising focus on energy efficiency has led manufacturers to adopt lubricants that minimize friction, lower energy consumption, and extend equipment lifespan, contributing to cost savings and sustainability. Additionally, stringent environmental regulations are pushing the industry toward eco-friendly, water-based, and bio-based lubricants that comply with emission standards.The growing use of diverse forging materials such as steel, aluminum, titanium alloys, and super alloys is further driving demand for specialized lubricants tailored to specific materials and processes. Moreover, government initiatives and infrastructure development projects in China, Japan, and South Korea are accelerating the need for forged metal components, indirectly boosting lubricant consumption. As a result, the forging lubricant market in East Asia is expected to expand steadily, aligning with evolving industrial requirements and sustainability goals.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:Key Takeaways from Market Study:East Asia's forging lubricant market is valued at US$ 1.42 billion in 2024, projected to reach US$ 2.21 billion by 2034, with a CAGR of 4.5%.The automotive industry's expansion in East Asia is driving increased demand for forged components and associated lubricants.The aerospace sector's growth, fueled by higher defense spending and air travel, is increasing the need for specialized forging lubricants.Water-based forging lubricants are expected to hold over 58% market share by 2034.China's market is projected to grow at a 4.8% CAGR, reaching US$ 1.59 billion by 2034.Super alloy-based forging lubricants are anticipated to experience a 5.7% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Forging Lubricant Industry Analysis in East Asia:Kyodo Yushi Co., Ltd.; Nippon Oil Corporation; Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.; China Petrochemical Corporation; Fuchs Petrolub SECountry-wise Insights:The forging lubricant market in China is witnessing significant growth due to its cost-effectiveness and efficiency in the forging process. In 2024, the market is valued at US$ 989.9 million and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.8%, reaching US$ 1.59 billion by 2034.Forging lubricants play a crucial role in enhancing the efficiency of the forging procedure by reducing friction between the forging equipment and the metal workpiece. This reduction in friction minimizes wear and tear on equipment, lowers energy consumption, and ultimately leads to cost savings for manufacturers.Additionally, these lubricants help prevent defects such as surface imperfections and cracks by controlling heat and friction, ensuring superior product quality. This is particularly essential for industries like machinery, aerospace, and automotive, where precision and reliability are critical. Given these benefits, the demand for forging lubricants in China is expected to rise steadily over the coming decade.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:More Valuable Insights on Offer:Fact, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Forging Lubricant Industry Analysis in East Asia, presenting historical data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.The study reveals essential insights on the basis of the product type, forging material, process type, forging operation, and country. In terms of product type, the market includes water-based lubricants, categorized into with graphite and without graphite, as well as oil-based lubricants, which comprise graphite oil and other variants. Additionally, coating-based lubricants such as glass powder, frit, enamel, dry molybdenum, and phosphates are also widely used.Based on forging material, the market caters to industries using aluminum, steel, bronze, brass, titanium alloys, nickel, super alloys, and other materials. The segmentation by process type includes hot forging and cold forging, with manufacturers selecting lubricants based on specific forging requirements. Regarding forging operation, key applications include mechanical presses, hydraulic presses, hammers, circular & radial rolling mills, and horizontal presses, among others. Geographically, the market spans China, Japan, and South Korea, with China leading due to its strong manufacturing and automotive sectors.Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact Research:The global forging lubricants market experienced growth at the rate of 1.2% CAGR between 2017 and 2021 to reach a market valuation of US$ 5.8 billion at the end of 2021. Worldwide demand for forging lubricants is predicted to increase at 3.7% CAGR to reach US$ 8.7 Billion by 2032-end.Based on the latest industry analysis by Fact, the global lubricant ester market is estimated at US$ 1.3 billion in 2023 and is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 4.3% to reach US$ 1.9 billion by the end of 2033.About Us:Fact is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning.With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay competitive.Contact:11140 Rockville PikeSuite 400Rockville, MD 20852United StatesTel: +1 (628) 251-1583Sales Team: ...Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog

