Rising Road Tolls Present Growing Challenge For Australian Businesses: Industry Calls For Reform

Where will the Tolls stop?

The Two Men and a Truck teams are shocked by the tolls paid on many moves.

How can we reasonably ask customers to bear these additional toll related costs?

- Richard Kuipers, Two Men and a Truck FounderSYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, January 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Australian businesses, particularly those in transport and logistics, are facing increasing financial pressure due to the rising costs of road tolls. Despite ongoing efforts to engage with government officials, including the Prime Minister and the Minister for Transport, industry stakeholders say their concerns have yet to be addressed.The Toll Burden on Transport BusinessesCompanies like Two Men and a Truck -which has operated in Australia for over 36 years-are experiencing significant cost impacts due to toll fees. A recent job moving just outside Sydney resulted in more than $172 spent on tolls for a the move, highlighting the strain on profit margins.“With our drivers operating across the city, we do our best to minimise toll expenses, but in many cases, they are unavoidable,” Richard Kuipers from Two Men and a Truck explained.“These costs put us in a difficult position-we either pass them on to customers or absorb them, which reduces our profitability.”A Challenge Affecting Multiple IndustriesThe impact extends beyond the removals sector. Freight operators, couriers, food delivery services, and essential service providers are also navigating the financial strain caused by toll fees. In some cases, heavy vehicle drivers are opting for alternative routes through suburban streets to avoid high toll costs, contributing to congestion, increased fuel usage, and additional safety concerns.While businesses acknowledge the role tolls play in funding road infrastructure, many argue that the current pricing structure-especially for commercial vehicles-is unsustainable. The challenge lies in balancing fair infrastructure funding with the financial realities faced by transport-dependent industries.Industry Proposes Practical SolutionsBusiness owners have long advocated for a capped daily or weekly toll rate for commercial vehicles, a proposal that could:.Help businesses manage operational costs more predictably..Reduce administrative complexities related to toll tracking and cost allocation..Encourage continued use of toll roads, potentially easing congestion on suburban streets.Such a model could provide a more sustainable framework for both businesses and toll operators, ensuring continued contributions to infrastructure while maintaining economic viability.The Need for Government ReviewWith toll companies reporting strong revenues, industry stakeholders are urging the government to reassess existing toll agreements and their broader impact. There is growing concern that without intervention, the financial strain on transport businesses will continue to escalate, ultimately affecting consumers and the economy.Industry representatives are calling for urgent discussions with government officials to explore practical solutions that maintain efficient transport networks while keeping costs manageable for businesses and consumers alike.

