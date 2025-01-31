Fingerprints And Jnet Revolutionize Digital Security With Turnkey Biometric All-In-One System-In-Package (Sip) Module

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Los Gatos, USA and Gothenburg, Sweden, 31 January 2025 – Fingerprint Cards AB (FingerprintsTM) has announced a collaboration with security software provider jNet Secure. The cutting-edge solution being developed will address security vulnerabilities, such as compromised passwords or ID theft. The joint venture aims to simplify the adoption of robust digital authentication for logical access control applications in sectors such as enterprise authentication, services, and ID.

jNet has been an industry leader for over 20 years, as the go-to security software provider for Java Based OS systems widely used in the payments, identity and government sectors. The secure SiP module will comply with FIDO Alliance and W3C standards, offering a superior alternative to traditional passwords by replacing them with cryptographic key pairs. Engineering samples of the module will be available from this summer, with mass production expected to begin in Q4 2025. The solution is designed to support a wide range of high-security applications, including:



Enterprise and cloud authentication solutions

Biometric Passkeys (FIDO2) tokens for password less authentication

Self-sovereign identity and crypto wallets with secure key storage and blockchain transaction signing

Payment authentication, enhanced OpenPGP, and PIV implementations Government ID (Gov-ID) solutions



By simplifying the integration and accelerating time to market, this solution promises to revolutionize the industry and enable product companies to seamlessly incorporate these features into their product lines.

“PINs and passwords are fundamentally flawed.” comments Adam Philpott, CEO of Fingerprints .“Data breaches, phishing, and other attacks on digital services are escalating at an exponential rate, making it crucial for us to address this challenge head-on. We are witnessing rapid market growth, with numerous new players eager to enter the market, driving the need for a turnkey solution. Our initiative with jNet aligns perfectly with our strategy of delivering biometric system solutions and end-user applications through strategic partnerships. jNet are the perfect partner, as their expertise complements ours.”

Mikhail Friedland, CEO of jNet Secure, concludes:“Our collaboration with Fingerprints will address digital authentication implementation challenges for companies around the globe. The opportunities this partnership brings are endless and we're looking forward to the innovation that comes when experts from different fields get together.”

Adam Philpott, President & CEO

Adam Philpott, President & CEO

Press: +46(0)10-172 00 20

About Fingerprints

Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) – the world's leading biometrics company, with its roots in Sweden. We believe in a secure and seamless universe, where you are the key to everything. Our solutions are found in hundreds of millions of devices and applications, and are used billions of times every day, providing safe and convenient identification and authentication with a human touch. For more information visit our website , read our blog , and follow us on X . Fingerprints is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (FING B).

About jNet Secure

jNet Secure is a leading provider of secure operating systems and authentication solutions. Specializing in Javacard and GlobalPlatform technologies, jNet Secure delivers cutting-edge security solutions for enterprises, financial institutions, and government agencies worldwide. Learn more at

